Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
Home
News
TV
Keeley Hawes reveals she demanded equal pay with male co-star for BBC’s Bodyguard

Keeley Hawes reveals she demanded equal pay with male co-star for BBC’s Bodyguard

The Durrells star requested pay parity with fellow actor Richard Madden

Bodyguard

Keeley Hawes has revealed that she demanded equal pay with her male co-star Richard Madden in BBC1’s upcoming drama Bodyguard.

Advertisement

Hawes, star of Line of Duty and The Durrells, said that she was no longer afraid to ask for pay parity following a shift in attitudes towards equal pay in the television industry.

“Certainly, five years ago, I wouldn’t have felt like I was in a position to say, ‘I want the same as my male counterpart’,” she told The Daily Mirror. “Because I would have been worried about losing the job.”

“And then I would think, ‘I want to work and I want to pay my mortgage’,” Hawes added.

“But now, I do think businesses and corporations that we work for seem to be taking it very seriously. So yeah, it’s not so much of a fight anymore. It really does feel like there’s been a real sea change here. It feels different.

“And I feel more empowered when I go into a project.”

In BBC1’s Bodyguard, Hawes plays Julia Montague, the British Home Secretary, opposite Madden, who stars as a war veteran and Julia’s new bodyguard. The two actors both demanded the same pay as each other, according to Hawes.

Big day filming in the city 🎥🎬 #Bodyguard

A post shared by Richard Madden (@maddenrichard) on

“If it’s something like Bodyguard and there are two of us,” Hawes said, “and you’re discussing your contract, just say ‘We want parity’.

“And more often than not, the actor will also say, ‘Yes, we’re doing the same amount of work. The same process, pay us the same’.

“And personally, that’s how I go about it now and I feel empowered to do that because of ­brilliant people that spoke up from the ­beginning and people who have made a stand.

“It allows everybody to be in a better position. We are getting there slowly but surely,” Hawes added.

Bodyguard will launch on Sunday 26th August at 9pm on BBC1.

Advertisement

Episode two will air the following night on Monday 27th August at 9pm with the remainder of the series continuing on Sundays

Tags

All about Bodyguard

Bodyguard
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Bodyguard (BBC), Vanity Fair (ITV)

Autumn’s top 20 dramas – introduced by their writers and creators

EMBARGOED UNTIL 00.01 THURS 5TH OCTOBER - BODYGUARD FIRST LOOK IMAGE

When does Keeley Hawes drama Bodyguard begin on BBC1? What is it about?

Richard Madden

Bodyguard star Richard Madden reveals how his own bodyguard carried him to safety in Mexico

Andrew Marr and Keeley Hawes

Bodyguard’s Home Secretary Keeley Hawes reveals how she learned to face down the real Andrew Marr

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more