Watch a clip from the incredibly tense opening scene of Bodyguard

The BBC has released a 90-minute segment from the tense opening scene from Line of Duty creator Jed Mercurio’s new drama, The Bodyguard, ahead of its premiere this Sunday.

The clip sees Richard Madden’s character David Budd – a war veteran who ultimately ends up serving as bodyguard to Keeley Hawes’s Home Secretary Julia Montague – react to a developing situation on a commuter train.

The synopsis for the series tells us: “When he is assigned to protect the ambitious and powerful Home Secretary Julia Montague whose politics stand for everything he despises, Budd finds himself torn between his duty and his beliefs. Responsible for her safety, is he actually her biggest threat?”

Speaking at a preview screening at the BFI in London, Mercurio said he’d wanted to set a crime drama “within a branch of the police that doesn’t normally feature in crime”.

The drama also stars Line of Duty’s Gina McKee as David’s boss Anne Sampson, and Peaky Blinders star Sophie Rundle as his estranged wife Vicky.

Bodyguard starts on Sunday 26th August at 9pm on BBC1, with episode two airing the following night on Monday 27th August at 9pm with the remainder of the series continuing on Sundays