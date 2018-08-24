Love Island’s Dr Alex lands stint on Good Morning Britain

The former A&E doctor will stand in for Dr Hillary next week

Love Island star Alex George is set to step in and replace Dr Hilary Jones as Good Morning Britain’s health editor next week.

The former A&E doctor, who left his job to make a name for himself on ITV2’s summer reality hit, announced the news on GMB on Friday morning, adding that he has “very big shoes” to fill.

“Next week Dr Hilary is away, the fantastic Dr Hilary, so I’m very excited to say that I’m going to be stepping into his very big shoes for the week, and doing my very best,” he told guest hosts Ranvir Singh and Kate Garraway. “I’m really excited!” Check out a clip of the announcement below.

Welcome to the team Alex! 🎉 Love Island's Alex will be joining us next week as our guest Health Editor. #DrAlexonGMB pic.twitter.com/nn5ZrPSzTr — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) August 24, 2018

Alex added that while he is intent on returning to work for the NHS, he is keen to use his platform to discuss health and wellbeing with young people.

“I’m passionate about the job. Of course I’m going to be going back to the NHS, but in the meantime, I really hope that I can use the platform that I have to talk about things that are topical and effect people in everyday life. Particularly the younger generation – things relating to sexual health, mental health, body image… all kind of topics that I’d really like to discuss and talk to young people about.”

Sadly, though, we won’t get to see what a GMB with both Alex George and Love Island detractor Piers Morgan looks like, as the latter is still on his holidays…