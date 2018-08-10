Meet the cast of Midsomer Murders

Everything you need to know about the cast and characters in series 19 of ITV’s detective drama

Midsomer Murders, based on Caroline Graham’s Chief Inspector Barnaby book series, has been running since 1997. With each new episode comes a new murder – or several. It’s a wonder the whole place hasn’t been vacated by now, but then it wouldn’t be the classic drama it is.

Meet the cast and characters of series 19, including regulars and guest stars:

Neil Dudgeon plays Detective Chief Inspector John Barnaby

Who is DCI John Barnaby? DCI John Barnaby is the younger cousin of DCI Tom Barnaby. Once Tom retired, John was transferred from Brighton Criminal Investigation Department (CID) to Causton CID to step into the role. He somehow manages to strike a good balance between his work and home life, home being a country cottage in Midsomer.

Where do I recognise Neil Dudgeon from? Neil Dudgeon was first introduced in Midsomer Murders in 2010. In 2011, he took over the lead role from John Nettles who had played DCI Tom Barnaby in the series since its inception. Neil’s also appeared in Casualty, A Touch of Frost and Inspector Morse. A little known fact is that he was the taxi driver in Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason who took Bridget (Renée Zellweger) to meet Mark Darcy (Colin Firth) near the end of the film.

Nick Hendrix plays Detective Sergeant Jamie Winter

Who is DS Jamie Winter? Detective Sergeant Jamie Winter is John’s right-hand man. He’s young, keen, and smart as a whip. He’s had a string of predecessors, but he’s determined to make his mark and not let anything get past him. He’s not bad to look at either. In a town that’s full of doom and gloom, he’s always welcome for some light relief.

Where do I recognise Nick Hendrix from? Nick Hendrix has done his rounds on the London theatre circuit, working at the National Theatre and in the West End. He’s popped up in Black Mirror and Call the Midwife, as well as in films like Legend and Captain America: The First Avenger. He joined the Midsomer Murders cast at the end of 2016. Fun fact: his uncle is ITV News anchor Alastair Stewart.

Fiona Dolman plays Sarah Barnaby

Who is Sarah Barnaby? Sarah Barnaby is John’s wife and they’ve been married for 15 years. They have one daughter together, Betty, and a dog called Sykes. She works as a teacher and is currently writing a novel.

Where do I recognise Fiona Dolman from? Scottish actress Fiona Dolman played Miss Pamela Andrews in The Royal Today, a spinoff to The Royal. She’s also starred in Heartbeat.

Manjinder Virk plays Dr Kam Karrimore

Who is Kam? Dr Kate Wilding’s replacement as resident pathologist arrived at the beginning of last series. There is romantic tension between her and DS Winter.

Where do I recognise Manjinder Virk from? The actress starred as Marianne in Ordinary Lies and Simran Baines in Hunted. She has also made appearances in Doctors, Holby City, The Bill, Skins, and Monroe.

Is Kam really leaving Midsomer Murders? Yes: the final episode of series 19 (The Curse of the Ninth) is Manjinder Virk’s final appearance in the show, as her character has been offered a job in Montreal.