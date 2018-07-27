Accessibility Links

Home
News
TV
America is getting another dose of Piers Morgan as Good Morning Britain comes to Britbox

America is getting another dose of Piers Morgan as Good Morning Britain comes to Britbox

The ITV breakfast show – co-hosted with Susanna Reid – will soon be available in the US along with highlights of This Morning

Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid on Good Morning Britain

America thought it had said goodbye to Piers Morgan when his CNN talk show folded in 2014 and he headed back to British shores – but it was wrong. Now he’ll be back on US screens as Good Morning Britain crosses the Atlantic.

Advertisement

BBC and ITV-owned streaming service Britbox has struck a deal to air GMB, packaging together the breakfast show with fellow ITV programme This Morning for a weekly recap titled “This Morning: This Week”.

The show will feature the delights of ITV favourites Morgan, Susanna Reid, Ruth Langsford, Eamon Holmes, Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby.

Morgan is already a familiar face to many US viewers. He’s been a judge on America’s Got Talent, won Donald Trump’s Celebrity Apprentice, and hosted his own talk show – Piers Morgan Live – for three years until it was cancelled after a continual drop in ratings. Since then he’s remained an admirer of Trump, interviewing the President on Air Force One during his recent trip to the UK.

ITV, TL

But it’s not just GMB and This Morning which are joining Britbox.

Advertisement

The streaming service has also announced it’ll be airing Dark Heart, the latest police drama from Unforgotten and Innocent’s Chris Lang – as well as Three Girls, Bancroft and daytime show Shakespeare & Hathaway.

Sign up for the free RadioTimes.com newsletter

Tags

All about Good Morning Britain

Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid on Good Morning Britain
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Ed Balls as 'The British Bruiser' (BBC Media, JF)

When is Travels in Trumpland with Ed Balls on TV? Where can I watch it and what’s it about?

Piers Morgan and Dan Walker

“I want to destroy them, I want to dismantle them, I want to wreck them”: GMB’s Piers Morgan has plans for BBC rivals Breakfast

Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid on Good Morning Britain (ITV, JG)

“You can’t help but go into battle with him every morning” – Susanna Reid reveals what it’s really like working with Piers Morgan

ITV, TL

Good Morning Britain viewers think Piers Morgan was way too easy on Donald Trump (again!)

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more