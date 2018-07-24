All the questions and answers from the Love Island lie detector test

There were some tough questions - and some even tougher answers - as the Islanders faced the dreaded lie detector...

With just two week’s to go until the Love Island 2018 final it was time to shake things up in tried and tested style – it was time for the dreaded lie detector test…

The girls set the questions for their other halves, while the boys were strapped in to the questionable contraption to have their honesty (or perhaps just their ability to control their nerves) well and truly put to the test.

And once the results were in, there was plenty of fall-out with pretty much all the couples having something to argue and/or worry about.

So in case you need a refresher of those all important questions and answers, here’s what was asked, what the boys said in response – and of course what the lie detector had to say about it all…

Josh

Megan asking Kaz’s questions

Do you prefer Kaz’s personality to Georgia’s?

Josh’s answer: YES

Lie detector’s verdict: TRUE

Will you stay loyal to Kaz on the outside?

Josh’s answer: YES

Lie detector’s verdict: TRUE

Do you think your head could still be turned from Kaz?

Josh’s answer: Nope, never NO

Lie detector’s verdict: LIE

Do you feel yourself falling in love with Kaz?

Josh’s answer: Yeah YES

Lie detector’s verdict: TRUE

Wes

Kaz asking Megan’s questions

Do you think that you and Megan are compatible?

Wes’s answer: YES

Lie detector’s verdict: TRUE

Do you think you will struggle to stay faithful to Megan with all the attention you will get on the outside?

Wes’s answer: Nah NO

Lie detector’s verdict: TRUE

Are you embarrassed to take Megan home to your parents?

Wes’s answer: Absolutely not. NO

Lie detector’s verdict: UNDETERMINED

Do you think Megan is wife material?

Wes’s answer: Wifey. YES

Lie detector’s verdict: LIE

New Jack

Old Laura asking New Laura’s questions

Could your head be turned on the other side?

Jack’s answer: YES

Lie detector’s verdict: TRUE

Do you want a future with Laura outside the villa?

Jack’s answer: It’s early days but I’d like to, so YES

Lie detector’s verdict: TRUE

Were you telling the truth about the Georgia kiss?

Jack’s answer: YES

Lie detector’s verdict: TRUE

Do you still have feelings for Old Laura?

Jack’s answer: NO

Lie detector’s verdict: TRUE

Is New Laura a better kisser than Old Laura?

Jack’s answer: YES

Lie detector’s verdict: TRUE

Are you ready for a long term relationship?

Jack’s answer: Yeah YES

Lie detector’s verdict: LIE

Do you think any girls in the villa are better looking than Laura?

Jack’s answer: All the girls are different. They’ve all got different aspects to themselves… Jack’s answer: Yeah YES

Lie detector’s verdict: TRUE

Paul

New Laura asking Old Laura’s questions

Do you enjoy being in a couple with Laura?

Paul’s answer: YES

Lie detector’s verdict: TRUE

Are you glad you chose Laura to couple up with rather than Alexandra?

Paul’s answer: YES

Lie detector’s verdict: TRUE

Are you genuinely attracted to Laura?

Paul’s answer: YES

Lie detector’s verdict: UNDETERMINED

Would you be loyal to Laura on the outside?

Paul’s answer: YES

Lie detector’s verdict: LIE

Is there anyone else in the villa you would rather be coupled up with?

Paul’s answer: NO

Lie detector’s verdict: LIE

Alex

Dani asking Alexandra’s questions

Is Alexandra a good kisser?

Alex’s answer: Yeah, she is a good kisser YES

Lie detector’s verdict: TRUE

Do you think Alexandra’s feelings towards you are genuine?

Alex’s answer: YES

Lie detector’s verdict: LIE

Do you think you would be more compatible with someone else outside than Alexandra?

Alex’s answer: I think it’s possible at this stage, yeah YES

Lie detector’s verdict: TRUE

Do you want Alexandra to meet your parents?

Alex’s answer: Yeah I do YES

Lie detector’s verdict: LIE

Would you have recoupled with new Laura instead of Alexandra if she had shown an interest?

Alex’s answer: NO

Lie detector’s verdict: LIE

Do you want a future with Alexandra outside the villa?

Alex’s answer: These are the questions I hate because to me that’s pressure. I don’t want to think about it at the moment, so NO

Lie detector’s verdict: UNDETERMINED

Jack

Alexandra asking Dani’s questions

Have you fancied any other girls except from Dani in the villa?

Jack’s answer: NO

Lie detector’s verdict: TRUE

Do you wish Dani was sexier?

Jack’s answer: No. NO

Lie detector’s verdict: UNDETERMINED

Do you feel like you settled too quickly with Dani?

Jack’s answer: No. No way. I loved it, I couldn’t wait to settle down with her NO

Lie detector’s verdict: LIE

Did you couple up with Dani because you knew who her dad was?

Jack’s answer: No. Stupid question. That’s really annoyed me that question NO

Lie detector’s verdict: LIE

Are you in love with Dani?

Jack’s answer: Yes, absolutely YES

Lie detector’s verdict: TRUE

Could you be tempted by other girls outside the villa?

Jack’s answer: NO

Lie detector’s verdict: LIE

Do you see yourself having a family with Dani?

Jack’s answer: YES

Lie detector’s verdict: TRUE

Do you think you’ll be with Dani forever?

Yep. So far so good, I feel like yeah YES

Lie detector’s verdict: TRUE