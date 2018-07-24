In particular, Dani was upset after Jack’s negative no response to the question "Could you be tempted by other girls outside the villa?" was reported to be a lie.

After confronting Jack about her worries, an argument broke out when the white-toothed pen salesman said Dani was ignoring all the questions he had answered truthfully.

The row eventually broke down after Dani walked away, with Jack calling her “pathetic”.

Worst still, the fight isn’t over yet, with the two seen clashing once again in the ‘next time’ teaser. And Jani fans are really worried about the couple…

But many more are frustrated at the argument, accusing the show of trying to sabotage Jack and Dani's relationship.

After all, although RadioTimes.com was assured last year that the results were genuine, the reliability of polygraph testing is widely disputed. Remember, the results wouldn’t be admissible as evidence in court...

So, will the lie detector split the villa's strongest couple?

Love Island continues 9pm tonight, ITV2