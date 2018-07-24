Love island viewers couldn’t be more frustrated over Dani and Jack’s lie detector test argument
Many viewers are accusing the ITV2 show of meddling with the lie detector test in order to test Love Island's strongest couple
It all got a bit Jeremy Kyle last night as Love Island 2018 treated us to an awkward lie detector test followed by an explosive argument.
Fan favourites Jack Fincham and Dani Dyer were seen in a fiery fight after the former was seemingly caught lying in the polygraph exam.
In particular, Dani was upset after Jack’s negative no response to the question "Could you be tempted by other girls outside the villa?" was reported to be a lie.
After confronting Jack about her worries, an argument broke out when the white-toothed pen salesman said Dani was ignoring all the questions he had answered truthfully.
The row eventually broke down after Dani walked away, with Jack calling her “pathetic”.
Worst still, the fight isn’t over yet, with the two seen clashing once again in the ‘next time’ teaser. And Jani fans are really worried about the couple…
But many more are frustrated at the argument, accusing the show of trying to sabotage Jack and Dani's relationship.
After all, although RadioTimes.com was assured last year that the results were genuine, the reliability of polygraph testing is widely disputed. Remember, the results wouldn’t be admissible as evidence in court...
So, will the lie detector split the villa's strongest couple?
Love Island continues 9pm tonight, ITV2