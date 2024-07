The last week of the show usually sees the remaining islanders' parents heading into the villa to meet their offspring's other halves – for better or worse – and it will be happening again this year.

Dani Dyer and Jack Fincham on Love Island (ITV)

This will be happening on Sunday 29th July, although sadly Danny won't physically be in the villa itself.

He will, however, be appearing alongside Dani's mum Jo Mas via video link.

For the past few months, there was plenty of speculation as to whether Dyer senior will be popping up or not and although Dani’s mum Jo Mas said we WOULD be seeing Danny walk into the Love Island villa.

If that doesn't secure the show a BAFTA for 2019, nothing will.

(L) ITV (R) Getty

The actor has already been vocal from his sofa, watching his daughter on the ITV2 show, saying how much he misses her and – more worryingly for Dani's boyfriend Jack Fincham – exactly what he will do to the stationary sales manager if he 'does bits' with his daughter.

It's going to be TV gold – and we can't wait.

