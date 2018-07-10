Has new Jack replaced the Chris in Bed Love Island meme?

Chris Hughes looking thoughtful in bed has found a successor: Jack Fowler looking thoughtful in bed

He may not have finished Love Island as the show’s winner, but 2017 contestant Chris Hughes left the villa as the biggest meme of 2017.

It all started when the former golf clothing ambassador was pictured looking pensive in bed, an image that shot to meme fame during last year’s baby doll challenge.

When you're trying to sleep but all you can do is think about if Cash Hughes caught too much sunlight #LoveIsIand pic.twitter.com/VYYLEcKsfT — Jack Hutchinson (@j_s_hutch) July 19, 2017

Now in the latest episode of the 2018 series, ‘new’ Jack Fowler – the Islander who was ditched by Laura before she soon tried to couple up with him again – was seen in a similar position to Chris.

And Lo, a new meme was born…

When you don’t know if footballs coming home #loveisland pic.twitter.com/5lWcb1wQWk — paul (@listenitspaul) July 9, 2018

Me tonight wondering if Megan will ditch Wes for the new boys tomorrow #loveisland pic.twitter.com/wisGiqCenN — Laura (@laurawr1ght) July 9, 2018

Trying to sleep tonight knowing two new boys are about to stir everrrrything up! #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/Xcysq2YluX — Love Island (@LoveIsland) July 9, 2018

When you’re in bed thinking about the time you called your teacher Mom in year 3 #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/asQdW0Buly — Kings of Hannah (@emptyeyes182) July 9, 2018

And it looks as if Jack might have a lot to think about in tonight’s episode: despite ending his relationship with Laura, the semi-pro footballer admits he still has feelings for his ex-partner, telling the Beach Hut, “The last couple of days I have distanced myself because I’ve been confused but you can’t fight back feelings. They are there and a little bit more than I thought they were if I’m honest.”

Will he rekindle his relationship with Laura again? Will one of the two new boys charm her first? And, more importantly, will we soon have a chance to use this meme again?

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV