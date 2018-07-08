BBC iPlayer crashes during England’s victorious World Cup quarter final

Viewers were in uproar after the feed cut out during the final moments of the Three Lions’ match against Sweden

Yesterday afternoon saw England triumph against Sweden in the World Cup quarter-finals, meaning they would reach the semis for the first time since 1990 and bring joy everyone in their home nation.

Or at least, almost everyone – because a few England-supporting viewers were left unhappy after BBC iPlayer crashed during the final moments of the game, leaving them in suspense.

We’re aware that earlier today some people experienced technical issues with the iPlayer stream and we’re looking into the cause. We apologise to anyone who was affected. More info at https://t.co/9SY02e1xR0 — BBC iPlayer (@BBCiPlayer) July 7, 2018

Suffice to say, a few of the people affected were a bit annoyed.

BBC iPlayer just overloaded and crashed and 20 million people just screamed out at once — Wᴀʀʀᴇɴ Eʟʟɪs (@warrenellis) July 7, 2018

Did BBC iPlayer suddenly go offline for anyone else? Missing the last few mins of England game.. — Craig Errington (@thecraigerr) July 7, 2018

Anyone else’s iPlayer crash? Come on mannnnnnn — Tom Maguire (@TomCMaguire) July 7, 2018

BBC iPlayer has crashed so I can’t watch the last minutes of the game 😩 — Larissa (@larissaharring) July 7, 2018

My thoughts and prayers are with the IT guys responsible for #iPlayer during this difficult time. — SpacedJ (@SpacedJ) July 7, 2018

“We’re aware that some people were experiencing technical issues and are looking into the cause,” the BBC said in a statement.

“We apologise to anyone who was affected.”

There’s been some speculation that the technical issues were caused by the sheer number of fans tuning into the streaming service to watch the match live, but as of yet there’s no official word.

Still, one thing is for sure – the tech team behind the ITV Hub must be feeling pretty nervous ahead of Wednesday’s semi-final against Croatia…