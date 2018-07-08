Accessibility Links

BBC iPlayer crashes during England’s victorious World Cup quarter final

Viewers were in uproar after the feed cut out during the final moments of the Three Lions’ match against Sweden

Gareth Southgate head coach / manager of England and his assistant Steve Holland (Getty, HF)

Yesterday afternoon saw England triumph against Sweden in the World Cup quarter-finals, meaning they would reach the semis for the first time since 1990 and bring joy everyone in their home nation.

Or at least, almost everyone – because a few England-supporting viewers were left unhappy after BBC iPlayer crashed during the final moments of the game, leaving them in suspense.

Suffice to say, a few of the people affected were a bit annoyed.

“We’re aware that some people were experiencing technical issues and are looking into the cause,” the BBC said in a statement.

“We apologise to anyone who was affected.”

There’s been some speculation that the technical issues were caused by the sheer number of fans tuning into the streaming service to watch the match live, but as of yet there’s no official word.

Still, one thing is for sure – the tech team behind the ITV Hub must be feeling pretty nervous ahead of Wednesday’s semi-final against Croatia…

All about MOTD Live: FIFA World Cup 2018

