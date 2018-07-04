Who is playing at Wimbledon today?

Everything you need to know about who’s on the court at this year’s Championships

The world’s best tennis players are taking to the courts at Wimbledon from Monday 2nd to Sunday 15th July for the 2018 tournament.

The Championships, held at the All England Tennis Club, will attract all the top talent, from Serena Williams and Rafael Nadal to Simona Halep and Roger Federer.

Who is playing on Day 3?

The bottom half of the men’s and women’s draws will be playing on Day 3 – get a preview of all the second round matches here. See below for the full Order of Play, including matches, court times and more.

Live coverage is on both BBC1 and BBC2, with highlights programme Today at Wimbledon on TV every evening and radio coverage on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra (switching depending on World Cup coverage).

Order of play Day 3 (Wednesday 4th July)

CENTRE COURT – play begins at 1pm

Ka. Pliskova (7) v V. Azarenka

R. Federer (1) v L. Lacko

V. Tomova v S. Williams (25)

COURT ONE – play begins at 1pm

A. Dulgheru v V. Williams (9)

E. Makarova v C. Wozniacki (2)

M. Cilic (3) v G. Pella

NO 2 COURT – play begins at 11.30am

J. Millman v M. Raonic (13)

A. Radwanska (32) v L. Safarova

A. Seppi v K. Anderson (8)

L. Tsurenko v B. Strycova (23)

NO 3 COURT – play begins at 11.30am

K. Swan v M. Buzarnescu (29)

P. Lorenzi v G. Monfils

T. Fabbiano v S. Wawrinka

T. Maria v K. Mladenovic

COURT 12 – play begins at 11.30am

L. Kumkhum v M. Keys (10)

S. Querrey (11) v S. Stakhovsky

J. Isner (9) v R. Bemelmans

K. Siniakova v O. Jabeur

COURT 18 – play begins at 11.30am

L. Pouille (17) v D. Novak

K. Bertens (20) v A. Blinkova

S. Tsitsipas (31) v J. Donaldson

COURT 5 – play begins at 11.30am

A. Bogdan & K. Christian v Y. Duan & A. Sasnovich

T. Daniel & Y. Nishioka v A. Sancic & A. Vailevski

D. Inglot & F. Skugor (15( v M. Fucsovics & M. Zverev

COURT 6 – play begins at 11.30am

M. Basic & D. Lajovic v F. Martin & P. Raja

S. Aoyama & J. Brady v D. Jurak & Q. Wang

P. Herbert & N. Mahut (4) v R. Carballes Baena & M. Cecchinato

G. Dabrowski & Y. Xu (6) v A. Riske & O. Savchuk

COURT 7 – play begins at 11.30am

A. Kontaveit & M. Puig v N. Melichar & K. Peschke (12)

M. Berrettini & M. Marterer v R. Jebavy & A. Molteni

M. Irigoyen & C. Witthoeft v K. Kanepi & A. Petkovic

A. Quereshi & J. Rojer (9) v D. Ferrer & M. Lopez

COURT 8 – play begins at 11.30am

R. Peterson v D. Vekic

M. McDonald v N. Jarry

P. Kohlschreiber (25) v G. Muller

COURT 9 – play begins at 11.30am

A. Begemann & Y. Uchiyama v P. Cuevas & M. Granollers (11)

C. McHale & J. Ostapenko v N. Broady & A. Muhammad

K. Boulter & K. Swan v L. Hradecka & S-W. Hsieh (14)

E. Mertens & D. Schuurs (8) v S. Cirstea & S. Sorribes Tormo

COURT 10 – play begins at 11:30am

R. Haase v R. Lindstedt v I. Dodig & R. Ram (10)

S. Kenin & S. Vickery v N. Geuer & V. Golubic

Y. Putinseva & A. Tomlijanovic v K. Flipkens & M. Niculescu (13)

M. Mirnyi & P. Oswald (16) v J. Peralta & H. Zeballos

COURT 11 – play begins at 11.30am

A. Pavlyuchenkova & S. Stosur v N. Kichenok & A. Rodionova

L. Broady & S. Clayton v F. Tiafoe & J. Withrow

M. Ebden & T. Fritz v P. Gojowczyk & B. Paire

M. Sakkari & D. Vekic v X. Han & L. Kumkhum

COURT 14 – play begins at 11.30am

S. Cirstea v E. Rodina

A. Mannarino (22) v R. Harrison

J. Goerges (13) v V. Lapko

J. Clarke & C. Norrie v M. Arevalo & H. Podipnik-Castillo

COURT 15 – play begins at 11.30am

J. Erlich & M. Matkowski v J. Eysseric & H. Nys

I. Karlovic v J. Struff

V. Kudermetova & A. Sabalenka v D. Collins & J. Moore

COURT 16 – play begins at 11.30am

K. Skupski & N. Skupski v I. Bozolijac & D. Dzumhur

A. Bedene v R. Albot

B. Bencic & K. Kozlova v L. Arruabarrena & A. Parra Santonja

COURT 17 – play begins at 11.30am

A. Petkovic v Y. Wickmayer

G. Garcia-Lopez v D. Medvedev

M. Brengle v C. Giorgi

A. Bolt & L. Hewitt v R. Klaasen & M. Venus (13)

TBC (not before 5pm)

R. Atawo & A-L. Groenefeld (11) v X. Knoll & A. Smith

L. Bambridge & J. O’Mara v L. Kubot & M. Melo

Y. Bonaventure & B. Schoofs v H. Chan & Z. Yang (7)

Who are the top players?

Roger Federer is the top seed for the men’s tournament, with Rafael Nadal in number two and Marin Cilic in third. Andy Murray is not seeded after his injury saw his world ranking drop to 156.

French Open champion Simona Halep tops the women’s seedings and is followed by Caroline Wozniacki in second and defending champion Garbine Muguruza in third. Wimbledon has seeded Serena Williams at 25th as the seven-time champion is currently ranked 183rd after an absence from the tour to give birth to her first child.

See the full Wimbledon seedings here.

No. It hasn’t been an easy journey to Wimbledon for Andy Murray. He has been off the court for nearly a year, eventually undergoing hip surgery in January. He returned to compete at Queen’s Club in June, bowing out to Nick Kyrgios, and was beaten by Kyle Edmund at Eastbourne. He was due to take part in Wimbledon, but pulled out of a first round match against Frenchman Benoit Paire on the eve of the tournament, instead focusing his comeback on the hardcourt season and US Open.

How can I watch Wimbledon on TV?

As is tradition, the BBC will air coverage of the tournament with Sue Barker fronting the presenting team. Find out more here.