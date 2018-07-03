Who is playing at Wimbledon today?

Everything you need to know about who’s on the court at this year’s Championships

The world’s best tennis players are taking to the courts at Wimbledon from Monday 2nd to Sunday 15th July for the 2018 tournament.

The Championships, held at the All England Tennis Club, will attract all the top talent, from Serena Williams and Rafael Nadal to Simona Halep and Roger Federer.

Who is playing on Day 2?

The bottom half of the men’s and women’s draws will be playing on Day 2 – get a preview of all the first round matches here. See below for the full Order of Play, including matches, court times and more.

Live coverage is on both BBC1 and BBC2, with highlights programme Today at Wimbledon on TV every evening and radio coverage on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra (switching depending on World Cup coverage).

Order of play Day 2 (Tuesday 3rd July)

CENTRE COURT – play begins at 1pm

Garbiñe Muguruza vs Naomi Broady

Rafael Nadal vs Dudi Sela

Simona Halep vs Kurumi Nara

COURT ONE – play begins at 1pm

Kyle Edmund vs Alex Bolt

Petra Kvitova vs Aliaksandra Sasnovich

Novak Djokovic vs Tennys Sandgren

NO 2 COURT – play begins at 11.30am

Johanna Konta vs Natalia Vikhlyantseva

James Duckworth vs Alexander Zverev

Dominic Thiem vs Marcos Baghdatis

Maria Sharapova vs Vitalia Diatchenko

NO 3 COURT – play begins at 11.30am

Juan Martin del Potro vs Peter Gojowczyk

Angelique Kerber vs Vera Zvonareva

David Goffin vs Matthew Ebden

Caroline Garcia vs Belinda Bencic

COURT 12 – play begins at 11.30am

1. Ashleigh Barty v Stefanie Voegele

2. Nick Kyrgios v Denis Istomin

3. Jack Sock v Matteo Berrettini

4. Heather Watson v Kirsten Flipkens

COURT 18 – play begins at 11.30am

1. Ernests Gulbis v Jay Clarke

2. Taro Daniel v Fabio Fognini

3. Monica Niculescu v Naomi Osaka

4. Jana Fett v Daria Kasatkina

COURT 4 – play begins at 11.30am

1. AnaBogdan v Lara Arruabarrena

2. Alison Van Uytvanck v Polona Hercog

3. Vasek Pospisil v Mikhail Kukushkin

4. Benoit Paire v Jason Jung

COURT 5 – play begins at 11.30am

1. Alize Cornet v Dominika Cibulkova

2. Marius Copil v Robin Haase

3. Julien Benneteau v Marton Fucsovics

4. Marketa Vondrousova v Sachia Vickery

COURT 6 – play begins at 11.30am

1. Damir Dzumhur v Maximilian Marterer

2. Jennifer Brady v Kateryna Kozlova

3. Pierre-Hugues Herbert v Mischa Zverev

4. Magda Linette v Yulia Putintseva

COURT 7 – play begins at 11.30am

1. Feliciano Lopez v Federico Delbonis

2. Lorenzo Sonego v Taylor Fritz

3. Pauline Parmentier v Taylor Townsend

4. Alison Riske v Mariana Duque-Marino

COURT 8 – play begins at 11.30am

1. Daria Gavrilova v Zarina Diyas

2. Diego Schwartzman v Mirza Basic

3. David Ferrer v Karen Khachanov

4. Sara Sorribes Tormo v Kaia Kanepi

COURT 9 – play begins at 11.30am

1. Jiri Vesely v Florian Mayer

2. Albert Ramos-Vinolas v Stephane Robert

3. Sofia Kenin v Maria Sakkari

4. Carla Suarez Navarro v Carina Witthoeft

COURT 11 – play begins at 11.30am

1. AnaKonjuh v Claire Liu

2. Frances Tiafoe v Fernando Verdasco

3. Gilles Simon v Nikoloz Basilashvili

COURT 14 – play begins at 11.30am

1. Christian Harrison v Kei Nishikori

2. Gabriella Taylor v Eugenie Bouchard

3. Katie Boulter v Veronica Cepede Royg

COURT 15 – play begins at 11.30am

1. Su-Wei Hsieh v Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova

2. Pablo Cuevas v Simone Bolelli

3. Guido Andreozzi v Horacio Zeballos

COURT 16 – play begins at 11.30am

1. Shuai Peng v Samantha Stosur

2. Yuichi Sugita v Bradley Klahn

3. Saisai Zheng v Qiang Wang

COURT 17 – play begins at 11.30am

1. Bernard Tomic v Hubert Hurkacz

2. Denisa Allertova v Anett Kontaveit

3. Marco Cecchinato v Alex De Minaur

4. Danielle Collins v Elise Mertens (not before 6pm)

TBC (not before 5pm)

1. Jeremy Chardy v Denis Shapovalov

2. Jelena Ostapenko v Katy Dunne

Who are the top players?

Roger Federer is the top seed for the men’s tournament, with Rafael Nadal in number two and Marin Cilic in third. Andy Murray is not seeded after his injury saw his world ranking drop to 156.

French Open champion Simona Halep tops the women’s seedings and is followed by Caroline Wozniacki in second and defending champion Garbine Muguruza in third. Wimbledon has seeded Serena Williams at 25th as the seven-time champion is currently ranked 183rd after an absence from the tour to give birth to her first child.

See the full Wimbledon seedings here.

No. It hasn’t been an easy journey to Wimbledon for Andy Murray. He has been off the court for nearly a year, eventually undergoing hip surgery in January. He returned to compete at Queen’s Club in June, bowing out to Nick Kyrgios, and was beaten by Kyle Edmund at Eastbourne. He was due to take part in Wimbledon, but pulled out of a first round match against Frenchman Benoit Paire on the eve of the tournament, instead focusing his comeback on the hardcourt season and US Open.

How can I watch Wimbledon on TV?

As is tradition, the BBC will air coverage of the tournament with Sue Barker fronting the presenting team. Find out more here.