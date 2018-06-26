‘Ellie doesn’t owe Alex anything’: viewers divided over Love Island confrontation

As the pair went head to head in a heated argument, fans were split as to whether Ellie or Alex was in the right

Although Love Island fans have been firmly on Dr Alex’s side since day one, his confrontation with Ellie has left viewers divided.

Monday night’s episode saw the new pair arguing, with Alex confronting Ellie, telling her that she had put no effort in with him since the recoupling.

However, she hit back, saying she just wasn’t into him – and that it wasn’t her fault she didn’t find him attractive.

There were plenty of people on Twitter saying the argument had revealed a different side to the A&E doctor:

Alex is showing a veryyyy different side to him tonight hmmmmm #loveisland — Sophie Draper (@sophiedraper99) June 25, 2018

My opinion: Alex is being way too mad about a girl not liking him back, Ellie hasn’t done anything wrong! She just doesn’t like him back which is more than ok if she doesn’t feel it. She doesn’t owe Alex anything #LoveIsland — Sophie Foster ✨ (@Sophie_FosterXx) June 25, 2018

Alex is super entitled, I feel like he just goes for every new girl that goes on the show simply because he believes it’s his turn. Ellie doesn’t actually owe him anything, but let’s be clear that girl still played him like a Nintendo DS Lite #LoveIsland — London Hughes (@TheLondonHughes) June 25, 2018

Unpopular opinion #loveisland : Ellie isn't using Alex. Alex forced his relationship on her & so did every1 else. She wasn't able to take things slow with Alex cos he's so desperate to find some1 & only cares about how he feels. He uses his previous rejections as guilt tripping. — elizabeth (@elifckd) June 24, 2018

I’m actually over Alex and his victim mentality. Just accept you have no sauce and go home. The NHS needs you, the girls in the villa do not. #LoveIsland — Randa A. 🇳🇬🇸🇳 (@randaaimour) June 25, 2018

LOOOOL Alex thinks the public is behind him on this one but NOPE TRY AGAIN, you are not entitled to a girl just because you’re a nice guy. Alex is cancelled #LoveIsland can we all keep Ellie though and Alex can bog off — Jason Dulpho (@JasonDulpho) June 25, 2018

Although many viewers were still firmly Team Alex:

#LoveIsland Alex grows some balls and speaks his mind and suddenly, he's a jerk?! What the hell is wrong with Twitter?! I'm sure that if the roles were switched, everyone would pin Ellie as the feminist icon just like when Rosie called out Adam. — Sebastian Lobster (@SebastianLobst6) June 25, 2018

Why do people not see that Ellie is in the wrong here, all she needed to do was have a conversation with Alex about how she felt as soon as she realised and he wouldn’t have been left to overthink the situation for so long??? She’s playing a game 100% #loveisland — Shannon (@shannonchloee) June 25, 2018

It’s not the fact that Ellie doesn’t fancy Alex that’s the issue, it’s the fact she clearly never did and faked it just to survive re-coupling #loveisland — Holly (@_hollyreeve) June 25, 2018

Ellie never gave Alex a chance. Secured her place and she was done. #LoveIsland — ALEX 🐝 (@InkedUpSHAQ) June 25, 2018

Love Island airs daily at 9pm on ITV2