Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
TV
‘Ellie doesn’t owe Alex anything’: viewers divided over Love Island confrontation

‘Ellie doesn’t owe Alex anything’: viewers divided over Love Island confrontation

As the pair went head to head in a heated argument, fans were split as to whether Ellie or Alex was in the right

Alex and Ellie argue in Love Island

Although Love Island fans have been firmly on Dr Alex’s side since day one, his confrontation with Ellie has left viewers divided.

Advertisement

Monday night’s episode saw the new pair arguing, with Alex confronting Ellie, telling her that she had put no effort in with him since the recoupling.

However, she hit back, saying she just wasn’t into him – and that it wasn’t her fault she didn’t find him attractive.

There were plenty of people on Twitter saying the argument had revealed a different side to the A&E doctor:

Want more Love Island content? Click here

Dani Dyer, Love Island (ITV, EH)

Although many viewers were still firmly Team Alex:

Advertisement

Love Island airs daily at 9pm on ITV2

Tags

All about Love Island

Alex and Ellie argue in Love Island
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Megan Barton Hanson, Love Island

Who is Megan Barton Hanson? Meet the Love Island contestant who says she’s “too honest”

Love Island: Aftersun

Who are the couples on Love Island 2018?

Alex and Ellie argue in Love Island

Alex and Ellie clash in Love Island showdown

©ITV Plc

Who’s going to be in the new series of Love Island?

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more