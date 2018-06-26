“I want to destroy them, I want to dismantle them, I want to wreck them”: GMB’s Piers Morgan has plans for BBC rivals Breakfast

The controversial anchor also spoke about being a ratings vulture feasting on Dan Walker's "innards". Oookkk...

Just when you thought Piers Morgan couldn’t get any more Piers Morgan…

The Good Morning Britain host has gone on another mad rant aimed at BBC Breakfast, stating he wants to “destroy them, I want to dismantle them, I want to wreck them”.

It understandably prompted co-host Susanna Reid to label him a “psychopath”.

On the ITV morning show today (Tuesday 26th June), Piers yet again went on a crusade against his BBC1 rivals, saying he wanted to “tear into” their ratings.

“I think it’s important to want to win, to look at BBC Breakfast and think, ‘I want to destroy them, I want to dismantle them, I want to wreck them,” said Piers.

“I want to tear into their ratings like a vulture when it descends on a rotting carcass and starts to pull its innards out and then eat them raw. I just imagine it’s Dan Walker’s innards.”

That got dark quickly.

“I’ve never worked with anyone quite as nightmarish as you,” said Susanna. Which no doubt Piers will take as a compliment.

In a recent Radio Times interview, Susanna said she was not out to “beat the BBC” with Good Morning Britain.

“A huge number of people enjoy what we’ve got to offer,” she said. “So I don’t feel like I’m going into battle with the BBC every morning.”

BBC Breakfast typically pulls in around 1.5 million viewers, approximately double those of Good Morning Britain. However, it hasn’t escaped Piers’s attention that the ITV show has seen ratings climb with him and Susanna hosting.