Susanna Reid and Piers Morgan to host post-World Cup football show Good Evening Britain

The one-off broadcast will air after England's final World Cup group game against Belgium

Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid are set to host a one-off, late-night version of their breakfast show called Good Evening Britain, which is set to air after England’s final World Cup group game against Belgium.

Advertisement

The hour-long special will go live on Thursday 28th June at 9.15pm on ITV and feature a mixture of debate and chat, as well as a debrief on the match itself.

Announcing the news on Wednesday’s Good Morning Britain, Piers Morgan said: “You know you think you’ve had enough of me in the mornings? Good news Britain, you’re going to get a load of me in the evenings because we are having our first ever Good Evening Britain.”

He added that ITV had chosen to bring its “two biggest stars” to prime time – opting, with a wry laugh, to omit his colleagues, weatherman Alex Beresford and Charlotte Hawkins, who were also part of the announcement.

The decision comes after a week in which the broadcaster has ruffled feathers in the football world with his criticism of England international Raheem Sterling’s decision to get a tattoo of a gun on his leg.

Gary Lineker accused him of “whataboutery nonsense” on Twitter after he likened the tattoo to a swastika or a KKK slogan, while former Welsh international goalkeeper Neville Southall called him a “massive c**k” in an interview with The Guardian.

Whataboutery nonsense. To compare a picture of a gun with KKK or a swastika is frankly ridiculous. https://t.co/7Q88OuKp9n — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) May 29, 2018

This should be fun, then…

Advertisement

Good Evening Britain will air at 9.15pm on Thursday 28th June