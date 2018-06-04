“We all know how corrupt our country is at times. Perhaps we don’t like some things that [Russian president] Putin has done, but we’ll be there, we’ll be their guests.”

Asked whether he is worried about potential outbreaks of violence against visitors to the country during the tournament, Linker is equally dismissive.

"I don't know what you're expecting to kick off. Well, nothing will. Because it never does, it'll be fine. It'll be great. What governments do is another matter, but the people of Russia have actually been very welcoming."

More like this

Advertisement

Read the full interview with Gary Lineker – who also discusses his social media presence and his thoughts on the England team's prospects – in the new issue of Radio Times magazine, on sale from Tuesday