Susanna Reid on Piers Morgan: “I know we have a combative relationship on air, but we are genuine friends”

The GMB host talks telly, family and working with the country's most Marmite TV presenter

You have early starts on Good Morning Britain – is there time for television in the evening before you crawl into bed?

I’m totally into the everyday stuff, so, although they were on after 9pm and I had to get up early, I was gripped by I’m a Celebrity… and Love Island. I watched it with my boys who are 12, 13 and 15.

What about the naughty bits?

My children are very mature. We tend to watch it all together and we’ll talk about everything. And I don’t think the content is explicit on these two particular programmes. On Love Island, for instance, it’s only normal sexual relationships. There’s no huge drunkenness, there’s no abuse, so I don’t find anything uncomfortable about it. You might know they’re having sex on occasion, but it’s nothing like the tabloid headlines would have you think.

Do you have a film night?

Friday film night is a big thing in my house. We all get together on our big, messy, damaged, red velvet sofa, covered in tea stains, and take it in turns to pick. The last one we watched was Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory, with Gene Wilder. It never gets old.

With a takeaway?

I love Thai. If I’m feeling like all I want to do is come home and slump, I’ll eat in front of the telly. But I try not to because I don’t want the children to get into the habit and I only have two opportunities to talk to them – watching TV together or when we’re eating. I don’t want to waste those moments by combining them. When I come home, I take my make-up off, put on jeans, a T-shirt and jumper and I’m 100 per cent mum.

You’re not preparing for GMB, watching documentaries?

I watch my fair share, as I also make documentaries, but I do like to switch off, so I’ll watch Keeping Up with the Kardashians. There’s something really compelling about that alternative world of glamour and fantasy.

Isn’t your life a bit like that?

Not in the slightest! Though I do know what it’s like to have people want to know about your private life, but that’s it. I don’t let many people into that.

Is it important to you that women are perceived as equal to men?

The BBC has a particular responsibility, because it’s public money. And it’s vital that feminist voices are heard, and I call myself a feminist. Piers [Morgan, Reid’s GMB co-host] also calls himself a feminist, which is interesting…

Are you and Piers obliged to watch each other’s shows?

No, although we do when it’s a subject that interests us. I know he watched mine about the murder of Becky Watts. But I’m not sure Piers needs tips on saving money, so he probably won’t watch my series Save Money: Good Food.

The chemistry between you is quite volatile…

People might say, “Why can’t you two stop spatting?”, and I know we have a combative relationship on air, but we are genuine friends. We understand what winds the other person up. Sometimes he ignores that and continues to wind me up, but he’ll know when I’m upset about something.

Good Morning Britain is on weekdays at 6am on ITV