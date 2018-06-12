When is the first Game of Thrones spin-off on TV? What’s it about? Will any characters return?

Everything you need to know about the new Game of Thrones prequel from screenwriter Jane Goldman

It was recently revealed that one of the mooted Game of Thrones spin-offs is finally starting to happen, with HBO ordering a pilot (though not yet a full series) for a new project set thousands of years before the events of the main series.

But what will happen in the new show, who’s working on it and how will it relate to Game of Thrones itself? Read on below to find out.

What is the Game of Thrones prequel about?

According to HBO, the new series will be set thousands of years before the events of the main drama during a time known by Game of Thrones characters as the Age of Heroes, a period of history when iconic and near-mythical figures had all sorts of unusual adventures.

More specifically, HBO have said the series will chronicle “the world’s descent from the golden Age of Heroes into its darkest hour.”

They added: “From the horrifying secrets of Westeros’ history to the true origin of the White Walkers, the mysteries of the East, to the Starks of legend… it’s not the story we think we know.”

Who’s writing the series?

Kick-Ass screenwriter Jane Goldman (who is married to British TV host Jonathan Ross) is making the series with none other than George RR Martin himself, the author of the Song of Ice and Fire novels upon which Game of Thrones is based.

Notably, Martin is also involved with at least one other spin-off from the main series (see below).

Who stars in the new Game of Thrones successor show?

We’re a while off any casting news for this series yet, but it’s bound to be one of the hottest tickets in TV when it does get started. Watch this space for more details as they emerge.

What is the Age of Heroes?

The Age of Heroes took place many millennia before the events of the main series, and saw the distant ancestors of many Game of Thrones characters begin to build the version of Westeros we know today.

Among them were Bran the builder, a Stark who created Winterfell and the Wall, Lann the Clever, the first Lannister who managed to con his way into a fortune and lands and the Grey King of the Iron Islands, distantly related to the Greyjoys of Pyke.

This period also features legendary figures like the blind knight Symeon Star-Eyes, Garth Greenhand and the original Prince That Was Promised Azhor Ahai, who battled the White Walkers during their original attack on Westeros. In the current series, it’s believed Jon Snow or Daenerys Targaryen may be his reincarnation, destined to save the world all over again.

Will any characters return?

It’s unlikely, considering the huge time gap between series. Still, the White Walkers have been confirmed to be a part of the prequel and who knows how long they live? Maybe one or two familiar rotting, frozen faces will pop up from time to time.

When will the Game of Thrones prequel be on TV?

Hard to say at the moment, but given that we’re waiting until 2019 for the final series of Game of Thrones itself, we doubt it’ll be any time soon.

HBO have suggested they’re trying not to rush the spin-offs, and this series only has a pilot so far, so it could still be a few years before it sees the light of day.

What other prequels are there?

A few months ago HBO revealed that there are FOUR other prequel spin-offs, with various intriguing creative talents working on them – however, George RR Martin has now revealed that one of the ideas was rejected, though at the moment we’re not sure which one that is.

Kong: Skull Island screenwriter Max Borenstein was said to be working on an idea, while current Game of Thrones writer Bryan Cogman (who usually writes a couple of episodes per season) was taking on a series with some help from Martin.

Man Men writer Carly Wray and LA Confidential screenplay writer Brian Helgeland were also working on their own spin-offs, though as with all the projects except Goldman’s we currently don’t know what their ideas could actually include.

This article will be updated with more details as they arrive

Game of Thrones returns to HBO and NOWTV in 2019