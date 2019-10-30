"It's my pleasure to announce today that we are ordering House of the Dragon straight to series for HBO," said Casey Bloys, president of HBO programming. "It tells the story of House Targaryen and the early days of Westeros."

The other, unnamed prequel had been set to star Oscar winner Watts and was set thousands of years before the events of the original series. It was reported earlier this week that the cast had been emailed with the news that the show had been cancelled by HBO, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

John Simm (Life on Mars, Doctor Who), Miranda Richardson, Jamie Campbell Bower (Twilight), The Chronicles of Narnia’s Georgie Henley and Fantastic Beasts’ Toby Regbo were all set to star in the show. Campbell Bower, who played a young Gellert Grindelwald in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, tweeted as the news was breaking, but most cast members have yet to comment on the reports.