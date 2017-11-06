"YOU ALWAYS MOTHER OF DRAGONS MAIN MAN", she wrote, with the hashtag "#LookOutJonSnowDrogosGotYourNumber".

Drogo kicked the bucket way back in season one, but it seems his legacy remains intact. Check out the picture below:

Momoa, who stars as Aquaman in the upcoming Justice League film – eat your heart out, Vincent Chase – also managed to unite Clarke with another "amazing women queen goddess": Wonder Woman, Gal Gadot. They make a formidable trio - check it out below.

It's rather cute that both Momoa and Clarke are such good friends that their eyes disappear in a massive grin every time they're together. Plus, hearing a man of Momoa's towering stature talk about "bubbles of giggles" in his "belly" is just hilarious.

Sadly, we're unlikely to see the two reunite on-screen any time soon, but this will keep GoT fans happy, for now.

Game of Thrones season 8 is due to arrive at some point in 2019