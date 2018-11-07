“HBO has informed me that the Jane Goldman pilot is not (yet) titled THE LONG NIGHT," he wrote on his blog. "That’s is certainly the title I prefer, but for the moment the pilot is still officially UNTITLED. So… mea culpa, mea culpa, mea culpa.”

He went on to give an update on the pilot's progress and added that there are some more spin-offs in development, but stopped short of letting any juicy details slip.

"Elsewise, the pilot is coming along well, with casting falling into place.," he wrote. "I could tell you more, but I am not supposed to. We also have a couple of other successor shows still in development, but I cannot tell you about those either. Sorry. And some exciting things are happening with the Wild Cards television series, but I can’t talk about those… Hush hush, it’s Hollywood, they like news to come through officially approved channels out there."

Looks like we've got a few months of speculation ahead of us. Good thing we've gotten the ball rolling already...