What channel is France v Italy Autumn Nations Cup match on? Kick off time, TV and live stream

France host Italy in the Autumn Nations Cup live on Amazon Prime Video.

France Autumn Nations Cup

France have their sights set on winning Group B of the Autumn Nations Cup and just need to avoid defeat to Italy in their final game.

The French sit two points short of Scotland with a game in hand as the Scots have already been handed five points due to Fiji’s effective withdrawal from the tournament due to a COVID-19 outbreak.

If France draw with or beat Italy, they will set up a final showdown with the winner of Group, most likely England on finals weekend.

Italy head into this once with a little confidence after performing admirably against Scotland, albeit in a 28-17 defeat.

France are the favourites to get the job done, but with players being rested and rotated, Italy will seek to capitalise.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch France v Italy on TV and online.

When is France v Italy on TV?

France v Italy will take place on Saturday 28th November 2020.

Check out our Autumn Nations Cup fixtures guide for the latest times and information for every match.

What time is kick-off?

France v Italy will kick off at 8pm.

There are numerous Autumn Nations Cup rugby games taking place this week including Wales v England.

What TV channel is France v Italy on?

The match won’t be broadcast live on any terrestrial TV channels, but you can still watch full coverage of the game on Amazon Prime Video and stream it via your TV.

A host of smart TVs will come equipped with the Amazon Prime Video app, while you can also go via devices such as the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast.

How to live stream France v Italy online

Amazon Prime Video will show coverage of the game live from 7:30pm.

You can take advantage of their 30-day free trial which includes free next-day delivery on thousands of items across the Amazon store.

France v Italy team news

France: Dulin, Thomas, Barraque, Danty, Villiere, Jalibert, Serin (captain), Neti, Mauvaka, Aldegheri, Geraci, Pesenti, Woki, Macalou, Jelonch.

Replacements: Baubigny, Kolingar, Atonio, Cazeaux, Rebbadj, Couilloud, Carbonel, Moefana.

Italy: TBC

Replacements: TBC

For the full breakdown of what games are coming up check out our Autumn Nations Cup fixtures on TV guide.

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide.

