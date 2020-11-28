What channel is France v Italy Autumn Nations Cup match on? Kick off time, TV and live stream

France have their sights set on winning Group B of the Autumn Nations Cup and just need to avoid defeat to Italy in their final game.

The French sit two points short of Scotland with a game in hand as the Scots have already been handed five points due to Fiji’s effective withdrawal from the tournament due to a COVID-19 outbreak.

If France draw with or beat Italy, they will set up a final showdown with the winner of Group, most likely England on finals weekend.

Italy head into this once with a little confidence after performing admirably against Scotland, albeit in a 28-17 defeat.

France are the favourites to get the job done, but with players being rested and rotated, Italy will seek to capitalise.

When is France v Italy on TV?

France v Italy will take place on Saturday 28th November 2020.

What time is kick-off?

France v Italy will kick off at 8pm.

There are numerous Autumn Nations Cup rugby games taking place this week including Wales v England.

What TV channel is France v Italy on?

The match won’t be broadcast live on any terrestrial TV channels, but you can still watch full coverage of the game on Amazon Prime Video and stream it via your TV.

A host of smart TVs will come equipped with the Amazon Prime Video app, while you can also go via devices such as the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast.

How to live stream France v Italy online

Amazon Prime Video will show coverage of the game live from 7:30pm.

France v Italy team news

France: Dulin, Thomas, Barraque, Danty, Villiere, Jalibert, Serin (captain), Neti, Mauvaka, Aldegheri, Geraci, Pesenti, Woki, Macalou, Jelonch.

Replacements: Baubigny, Kolingar, Atonio, Cazeaux, Rebbadj, Couilloud, Carbonel, Moefana.

Italy: TBC

Replacements: TBC

