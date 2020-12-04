Group A teams will be matched with Group B teams who finished in the same position as them.

This means group winners England and France will play in the final to determine first and second place.

Ireland and Scotland both finished second so will compete for third and fourth place, and so on.

Fiji were made to withdraw from all three of their group stage contests due to an outbreak of COVID-19 among the squad, but they're back for the final weekend in a bid to avoid the wooden spoon.

Each team in Group B was awarded a 28-0 victory and five points against Fiji, and now the final standings have determined the deciding match-ups.

The Autumn Nations Cup will be available to watch on Amazon Prime Video and thankfully we've got a handy list of all the fixtures and how you can tune into them right at your fingertips.

Scroll down for our comprehensive guide which will be regularly updated as we go through the exciting tournament.

When is the Autumn Nations Cup?

The tournament started on Friday 13th November with four weeks of action taking us up to Sunday 6th December.

The format will see three rounds of normal games before a finals weekend to determine the standings and crown a victor.

Autumn Nations Cup fixtures on TV

All UK time.

Finals Weekend

Saturday 5th December

Georgia v Fiji (12pm) Amazon Prime Video

Ireland v Scotland (2:15pm) Amazon Prime Video

Wales v Italy (4:45pm) Amazon Prime Video / S4C

Sunday 6th December

England v France (2pm) Amazon Prime Video

Autumn Nations Cup results

Round One

Friday 13th November

Group A: Wales 9 v 32 Ireland

Saturday 14th November

Group B: Italy 17-28 Scotland

Group A: England 40-0 Georgia

Sunday 15th November

Group B: France 28-0 Fiji*

Round Two

Saturday 21st November

Group B: Italy 28-0 Fiji*

Group A: England 18-7 Ireland

Group A: Wales 18-0 Georgia

Sunday 22nd November

Group B: Scotland 15-22 France

Round Three

Saturday 28th November

Group B: Fiji 0-28 Scotland*

Group A: Wales 13-24 England

Group B: France 36-5 Italy

Sunday 29th November

Group A: Ireland 23-10 Georgia

*Game was called off as a result of coronavirus outbreak, teams awarded automatic 28-0 victory.

How to watch and live stream Autumn Nations Cup in the UK

Fans in the UK will be able to stream the Autumn Nations Cup action live on Amazon Prime Video.New users can sign up for a free 30-day trial with full access to live sports coverage as well as free one-day delivery on thousands of items across Amazon.

Once the trial period concludes, the service will cost £7.99 per month.

Autumn Nations Cup format

Teams have been split into two pools: Group A – Ireland, Wales, England, Georgia and Group B – Scotland, France, Italy, Fiji.

They will play each of the teams in their group across three weekends.

Teams who finish in the same positions as each other across the two groups will then face each other in a weekend of finals to determine overall placings.

For example, the two teams who finish first will play a final to determine first and second place overall. The two teams who finish second will play a final to determine third and fourth place overall, and so forth.

It's a simple idea for a potentially one-off tournament designed to circumvent travel restrictions as Australia and New Zealand would normally visit Europe around this time of year.

Where is the Autumn Nations Cup held?

Eight venues will be used to host the Autumn Nations Cup games. Not all games will be played in a nation's traditional home ground due to a variety of circumstances.

The host stadiums are:

Aviva Stadium, Dublin, Ireland

Murrayfield, Edinburgh, Scotland

Parc y Scarlets, Llanelli, Wales

Stade de France, Paris, France

Stade de la Rabine, Vannes, France

Stadio Artemio Franchi, Florence, Italy

Stadio del Conero, Ancona, Italy

Twickenham, London, England

