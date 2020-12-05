All they have left to play for is pride, given that the fifth place on offer won't be enough to satisfy fans who expect better than 2020 has served up in Welsh rugby.

Italy are one of the teams who would be expected to benefit from regular clashes against a range of opponents above and below their level, a platform the Autumn Nations Cup has provided.

However, Fiji's withdrawal from the group stage due to COVID-19 outbreaks denied Italy that chance against lesser opponents. They remain underdogs against Wales, but will be determined to finish the year with a signal of intent for the future.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Wales v Italy on TV and online.

When is Wales v Italy on TV?

Wales v Italy will take place on Saturday 5th December 2020.

What time is kick-off?

Wales v Italy will kick off at 4:45pm.

What TV channel is Wales v Italy on?

You can watch all Wales matches on Welsh-language channel S4C.

However, the match won't be broadcast live with English commentary on any terrestrial TV channels. You can still watch full coverage of the game on Amazon Prime Video and stream it via your TV.

A host of smart TVs will come equipped with the Amazon Prime Video app, while you can also go via devices such as the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast.

How to live stream Wales v Italy online

Amazon Prime Video will show coverage of the game live from 4pm.

You can take advantage of their 30-day free trial which includes free next-day delivery on thousands of items across the Amazon store.

Wales v Italy team news

Wales: TBC

Italy: TBC

