They have failed to live up to the hype over the last year or so, but will be keen to lay down a marker for the future with a commanding win against Scotland.

The Scots on the other hand are enjoying a resurgence in 2020 despite the wild circumstances.

They were the only team to beat France in the Six Nations this year, a sure sign of progress, and will be keen to call time on the year with a solid win to claim third here.

More like this

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Ireland v Scotland on TV and online.

When is Ireland v Scotland on TV?

Ireland v Scotland will take place on Saturday 5th December 2020.

Check out our Autumn Nations Cup fixtures guide for the latest times and information for every match.

What time is kick-off?

Ireland v Scotland will kick off at 2:15pm.

There are several Autumn Nations Cup rugby games taking place this week including England v France.

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

What TV channel is Ireland v Scotland on?

The match won't be broadcast live on any terrestrial TV channels. You can still watch full coverage of the game on Amazon Prime Video and stream it via your TV.

A host of smart TVs will come equipped with the Amazon Prime Video app, while you can also go via devices such as the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast.

How to live stream Ireland v Scotland online

Amazon Prime Video will show coverage of the game live from 1:45pm.

You can take advantage of their 30-day free trial which includes free next-day delivery on thousands of items across the Amazon store.

Ireland v Scotland team news

Ireland: TBC

Scotland: TBC

For the full breakdown of what games are coming up check out our Autumn Nations Cup fixtures on TV guide.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide.