What channel is Wales v Ireland Autumn Nations Cup match on? Kick off time, TV and live stream

Wales and Ireland will introduce fans to the Autumn Nations Cup as they take part in the tournament opener on Friday night.

Both sides are hoping to bounce back from disappointments in the recently-ended Six Nations tournament.

Ireland finished four points short of victors England and second-placed France after falling to the latter in the final match of the tournament.

They are likely to bring in some fresh young talents during the Autumn Nations Cup, though Wales are sticking to experience for their tournament.

Alun Wyn Jones will make his 150th appearance for the Welsh side this week as they seek to put wins on the board in a lacklustre 2020.

Wales only managed to beat Italy in the Six Nations, a result that is simply not good enough for expectant fans.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Wales v Ireland on TV and online.

When is Wales v Ireland on TV?

Wales v Ireland will take place on Friday 13th November 2020.

What time is kick-off?

Wales v Ireland will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Wales v Ireland on?

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on Channel 4 from 6:30pm.

You can also watch all Wales matches on Welsh-language channel S4C.

How to live stream Wales v Ireland online

You can also live stream the match via All 4 on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Wales v Ireland team news

Wales: Leigh Halfpenny; Liam Williams, Jonathan Davies, Owen Watkin, Josh Adams; Dan Biggar, Gareth Davies; Rhys Carre, Ryan Elias, Tomas Francis, Will Rowlands, Alun Wyn Jones (captain), Shane Lewis-Hughes, Justin Tipuric, Taulupe Faletau.

Replacements: Elliot Dee, Wyn Jones, Samson Lee, Jake Ball, Aaron Wainwright, Lloyd Williams, Callum Sheedy, George North.

Ireland: Jacob Stockdale; Hugo Keenan, Chris Farrell, Robbie Henshaw, James Lowe; Johnny Sexton (captain), Jamison Gibson Park; Cian Healy, Ronan Kelleher, Andrew Porter, Iain Henderson, James Ryan, Peter O’Mahony, Josh van der Flier, Caelan Doris.

Replacements: Dave Heffernan, Ed Byrne, Finlay Bealham, Quinn Roux, Will Connors, Conor Murray, Billy Burns, Keith Earls.

