Fantasy Premier League tips: Gameweek 9 transfers, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Callum Wilson injury updates, FPL price changes

Hakim Ziyech, welcome to the Premier League. Chelsea’s summer signing has dazzled in his first top flight starts for the Blues and FPL bosses are watching…

It’s not quite such good news for injury-stricken Trent Alexander-Arnold or Callum Wilson, however.

Our hub of Fantasy Premier League tips can help you march on through Gameweek 9 regardless of how well – or terribly – you’ve started the season, with injury updates and price changes galore.

This page will be regularly updated to keep you in the loop with the biggest happenings in the Fantasy Premier League world.

As well as the latest injury updates, FPL price rises and falls, we’ll be offering big transfer tips and opinions on ‘the next big thing’, giving you the best chance to wow your mates each week.

Eight rounds of Premier League fixtures have provided plenty of raw data to found big decisions, key transfers and wild experiments on, but who will you choose ahead of GW8?

Check out our full guide to Fantasy Premier League ahead of Gameweek 8.

Fantasy Premier League tips – Gameweek 9

Bruno Fernandes (Man Utd) – £10.5m

We’ve been banging the Hakim Ziyech drum for a while now here and on the Football Times podcast, but there’s a more familiar face you should on your list as well.

Fernandes oozes points. Simple. Penalties? He’s on it. Cutting through balls? He’s there. Goals? You bet. A favourable clash against West Brom next time will see his ownership rise but he’s still yet to be picked up by 25 per cent of teams.

Che Adams (Southampton) – £5.9m

The injury to Callum Wilson is likely to force more than a few owners into jumping ship. Patrick Bamford is likely to scoop up a handful of new takers, but Adams could be where the smart money is going.

Southampton are performing far better than Leeds overall this season, an immediate head-start for Adams who is filling the sizeable gap left by Danny Ings’ injury.

He has picked up at least one goal or assist in each of his last four games, and with Ings out until the Christmas period, Adams has a clear shot at leading the line.

Joao Cancelo (Man City) – £5.4m

This isn’t the first time I’ve tipped Cancelo, I just can’t believe he is being overlooked in such a way.

The City defender hasn’t missed a minute of his side’s last four Premier League games; he is firmly first-choice at left-back.

He has recorded two clean sheets in that time, picking up five bonus points across that pair of games, and also notched an assist against West Ham. City have decent fixtures coming up and Cancelo’s 1.9 per cent ownership will skyrocket.

Callum Wilson injury update

Wilson has received positive news this week with his hamstring issue reportedly on the lower end of the severity scale.

Reports suggest he will be out for ‘weeks’. A typical hamstring injury means approximately three weeks on the sidelines, though luckily for Newcastle, they have two weeks off due to the international break.

There have been outside suggestions that Wilson could be fit to face Chelsea immediately after the break, but I wouldn’t count on it. Bench him for a week.

Trent Alexander-Arnold injury update

TAA is set to miss a month of action, though two weeks of the international break will mean he won’t be out for too long from a Liverpool perspective.

The flying full-back hasn’t quite soared to the heights in 2020/21 so far, so this injury blow is likely to see his ownership tumble, and quite rightly so.

Ben Chilwell is a growing force in FPL this season at a much cheaper price than TAA. If you’ve kept the faith with him this far, it’s time to bail.

FPL price changes

You can expect a host of FPL price changes as the week progresses and we’ll bring you right up to speed with all the latest ups and downs as soon as the reshuffling has taken place.

Most transferred Fantasy Premier League players

Ahead of Gameweek 9. Updated: Tuesday 10th November

IN

Hakim Ziyech (Chelsea) – 288,020 Bruno Fernandes (Man Utd) – 199,332 Jack Grealish (Aston Villa) – 180,052 Ben Chilwell (Chelsea) – 176,832 Jannick Vestergaard (Southampton) – 143,879

OUT

Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool) – 190,855 Danny Ings (Southampton) – 164,038 Son Heung Min (Tottenham) – 139,423 Romain Saiss (Wolves) – 138,540 Tyrick Mitchell (Crystal Palace) – 134,633

What does wild card do in FPL?

When the weight of the world is on your shoulders, when two of your defenders are sent off, when your star striker wrecks his ACL and when all of your mates overtake you in the FPL league, there’s a route back for you…

Clicking the wild card bonus means you can reset your team, making as many changes as you like throughout the week leading up to a deadline.

Limitless transfers mean you can continue to tinker and toy with your squad all the way up to the deadline.

Every boss receives a wild card for the first half of the season, plus another wild card for the second half of the season. Use carefully.

What is free hit in FPL?

You can treat your free hit chip like a temporary wild card. It allows you to make unlimited changes for one week only, before your team reverts back to its original state.

This is best deployed during gameweeks with very few teams playing, typically towards the end of the season.

Cup competitions and European engagements could see the likes of Liverpool and Manchester City miss out on a gameweek, but you won’t want to rid your team of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Kevin De Bruyne and the like.

A free hit means you can make the most of a depleted gameweek.

When to use triple captain in FPL

I’ve seen people activate their triple captain on Day 1 of a new Premier League season. Unwise!

As the name suggests, the triple captain chip means your captain for the week will receive triple points as opposed to double points.

Hold tight, hold firm, wait for the double gameweeks to come along, then deploy.

Let’s use Harry Kane, for example. If Kane is involved in a double gameweek later in the campaign against West Brom (H) and Fulham (A), you’re going to wish you kept that triple captain chip.

The TC lasts for the whole gameweek, meaning both of Kane’s appearances will be trebled. If he plays 90 minutes in both games, scores one goal in each and receives two bonus points in each, your triple-captained Kane will yield a solid 48 points alone.

Timing your triple captain can be the difference between glory and failure.

What is bench boost in FPL?

Remember that time you left X on the bench and he scored a hat-trick? Remember the strikers you trusted during that gameweek let you down miserably with less points combined than your benched star?

Bench boost can take the sting out of that feeling for one gameweek only. Activating the chip means that points recorded by all four players on your bench will be added to your total for the gameweek.

Top tip: Hold it, keep it, be patient with it. You may boast a strong bench, but it’s not time yet. Wait for a double gameweek to be announced later in the season. Once it has been confirmed, try to pack your squad full of players from those teams, then hit bench boost.

This way, not only will your bench players’ points be recorded, but they could be recorded twice in a week.

A standard gameweek involves 11 player appearances. If you head into a double gameweek with bench boost activated and six players from clubs featuring twice that week, your team will effectively score points from 21 player appearances.

How to change formation in FPL

Once you pick your squad of 15, navigate to the ‘Pick Team’ tab.

When you’re there, simply switch players in and out from your bench and the formation will update accordingly.

You must have a minimum of one goalkeeper, three defenders, three midfielders and one striker in your XI. After that, the choice is yours.

Aim for clean sheets with a 5-3-2 or 5-4-1. Stock up on midfield stars in a 4-5-1 or 3-5-2. Go all-out with natural strikers in a 3-4-3 or 4-3-3. The choice is yours. You can rearrange your squad as much as you like before the gameweek deadline so have fun experimenting!

