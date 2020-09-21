What channel is Wolves v Man City on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Manchester City have some Premier League fixtures to catch up on as they kick-start their 2020/21 season live on TV against Wolves at Molineux.

While most sides have played two games so far, City are yet to kick a ball competitively this season due to a delayed summer break.

Pep Guardiola will demand a big performance from his side to get the ball rolling, and they’ll need one against a highly-fancied Wolves outfit with plenty to play for this time around.

Wolves flirted with the Champions League and Europa League places in 2020/21 but missed out on both.

Now they’re back with a strengthened squad and a clutch of young talents brimming with quality and confidence – a ripe combination to hit the heights in the Premier League.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Wolves v Man City on TV and online.

When is Wolves v Man City on TV?

Wolves v Man City will take place on Monday 21st September 2020.

What time is kick-off?

Wolves v Man City will kick off at 8:15pm.

There are two Premier League games taking place on Monday night including Aston Villa v Sheffield United.

What TV channel is Wolves v Man City on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 8pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £23 per month.

How to live stream Wolves v Man City online

You can watch the match with a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99 or a month pass for £33.99 without signing up to a contract.

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW TV is also available via BT Sport.

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

Wolves v Man City team news

Wolves: Jonny is the only injury absentee for Wolves, meaning new boy Marcal is likely to continue at left-back.

Adama Traore started in the right wing-back position last week and is likely to find his home there until an expected deal for Nelson Semedo is completed.

Man City: Aguero is out for a couple of months while Bernardo Silva is also sidelined through injury.

Aymeric Laporte and Riyad Mahrez both contracted COVID-19 during the break and subsequently missed pre-season, but both are expected to feature here.

Our prediction: Wolves v Man City

Wolves beat City twice last season, proving a thorn in Guardiola’s side as they lost ground on Liverpool.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s men boast greater strength in depth than last time around, they’re rock-solid at the back and in Raul Jimenez, they boast a outstanding talisman capable of match-winning strikes and providing for those around him.

It speaks volumes that Diogo Jota’s departure won’t leave them short as Pedro Neto and Daniel Podence step up their performances.

However, a reminder that Manchester City are still Manchester City. They haven’t gone stale overnight, even without Sergio Aguero up front for now. Kevin De Bruyne remains the greatest talent in world football not named Lionel or Cristiano, Raheem Sterling will be raring to go and Phil Foden has more than one point to prove.

Expect a really good one. Expect a close one.

Our prediction: Wolves 1-1 Man City

