What channel is Derby v Leeds on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

As far as Championship grudge matches go, Derby welcoming Premier League-bound Leeds United to Pride Park is right up there.

Just 18 months ago, Leeds were rumbled after being caught spying on Derby players in training, with boss Marcelo Bielsa admitting the operation was ordered by the club.

Derby exacted revenge on Leeds by trumping them in the Championship play-off semi-finals last season, though the Rams failed to beat Aston Villa in the final and remained in the division.

A generally poor season for Derby took a turn for the better following the arrival of Wayne Rooney, and Philip Cocu’s men started a late surge for a play-off spot, but they have fallen short.

Now they must welcome Leeds United to Pride Park knowing their will be a division between them next term. This could be tasty.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Derby v Leeds game on TV and online.

When is Derby v Leeds on TV?

Derby v Leeds will take place on Sunday 19th July 2020.

Upcoming Championship games will be staggered across multiple kick off times so you can tune in to watch every match live.

Check out our Championship fixtures guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Derby v Leeds will kick off at 2pm – the match is surrounded by several Premier League fixtures live on Sky Sports this weekend.

What TV channel is Derby v Leeds on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football from 1:30pm.

Sky customers can add individual channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month.

How to live stream Derby v Leeds online

You can watch the match with a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without signing up to a contract.

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW TV is also available via BT Sport.

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

Derby v Leeds odds

Derby v Leeds team news

Derby: Martyn Waghorn will return from suspension to lead the line in place of Chris Martin.

Krystian Bielik, Andre Wisdom and Duane Holmes are all sidelined but Jayden Bogle could return to the XI.

Leeds: Key midfielder Kalvin Phillips will miss the clash with a knee injury, and is likely to remain out of Leeds’ final two games of the season.

Adam Forshaw remains out, though keeper Kiko Casilla is available for selection following his ban.

Our prediction: Derby v Leeds

Leeds will hope to end the season in style. They were unspectacular against rock-bottom Barnsley, but the nerves will have dissipated since then.

Bielsa will demand 100 per cent until the final whistle of the campaign, while Derby have nothing to play for and could fall into the passenger seat for this one.

Our prediction: Derby 0-1 Leeds

