Leeds United are close to sealing a long-awaited return to the top flight. They sit top of the table with a cushion ahead of the final few fixtures.

Marcelo Bielsa is determined to restore Leeds' place in the Premier League for the first time since their seismic demise in 2003/04.

West Brom are nestled below in the automatic promotion places and while they aren't sitting quite so comfortably, they have a real shot at hauling themselves back into the top flight.

Further below, west London rivals Fulham and Brentford are scrapping it out in the play-off spots, while Nottingham Forest also appear to be a strong bet for a top six finish.

The battle for sixth has inevitably exploded, though. Cardiff currently occupy the last slot, but rivals Swansea are within a point, while Preston, Millwall, Derby, Bristol City and Blackburn are all within touching distance.

Realistically, it appears to be a shoot-out between Cardiff and Swansea, but in the world's least predictable league, no-one can be written off yet.

The three teams who were promoted from League One last year are in the running for a swift return, but Hull are embroiled in the mire while Wigan's 12-point deduction could prove crucial by the end of the campaign.

Check out the full list of Championship fixtures, times and channels for all remaining games in 2019/20 below.

When does the Championship season end?

The Championship officially returned on Saturday 20th June 2020.

The three-month break is longer than a regular off-season for Championship footballers, so there could be a battle for players to regain their fitness quickly in the opening games of the season.

All remaining games will be played in a short window with the 2019/20 season set to end on Wednesday 22nd July 2020.

Which TV channels will they be on?

Sky Sports have exclusivity over the Championship fixtures on TV. There are 108 matches to be played in total, with 30 to be shown live across Sky's channels.

As not every game will be shown on Sky TV, fans can watch all of their team's games online via the EFL iFollow service.

Season ticket holders have generally been allowed to access these streams for free having already paid for their season ticket, but club policies may vary.

Non-season ticket holders can pay £10 per game to watch matches on iFollow, but for the neutrals, Sky Sports have picked up the biggest games yet to come in 2019/20.

How many of the Championship games are free to air?

Unlike the Premier League, none of the Championship games will be broadcast on free-to-air channels.

As mentioned, not all of the remaining fixtures will be available on TV, therefore there are fewer excess games to shuffle around multiple channels.

What time will the games kick-off?

The times vary throughout the week but generally follow this time schedule:

Tuesday/Wednesday/Thursday – 5pm, 7:45pm

– 5pm, 7:45pm Saturday – 12:30pm, 1pm, 3pm

– 12:30pm, 1pm, 3pm Sunday – 12pm, 3pm

talkSPORT will provide live radio commentary for many of the Championship fixtures coming up.

Championship 2019/20 fixtures on TV

Championship fixtures have been confirmed for the remainder of the season with a big selection available on TV:

Tuesday 14th July

West Brom v Fulham (5pm) Sky Sports Football/Main Event

Wednesday 15th July

Brentford v Preston (5pm) Sky Sports Football

Thursday 16th July

Leeds v Barnsley (5pm) Sky Sports Football

Friday 17th July

Huddersfield v West Brom (5:30pm) Sky Sports Football

Saturday 18th July

Stoke v Brentford (12:30pm) Sky Sports Football

Sunday 19th July

Derby v Leeds (2pm) Sky Sports Football

