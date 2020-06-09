Burnley 2019/20 fixtures: Next match, TV schedule, kits, transfer news, stadium
Everything you need to know about Burnley during the 2019/20 Premier League season
Burnley appear to be a filler team to ‘make up the numbers’ as the Premier League is formally completed – but could they aim higher than that?
The Clarets continue to defy all expectations in the top flight following a typically ‘Sean Dyche’ campaign so far.
They sit comfortably in mid-table, but a couple of early wins could set them on course for a far superior finish than to merely scratch the top half.
RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about Burnley’s 2019/20 season including fixtures, new kits, transfer news and TV information.
Burnley fixtures 2019/20
Broadcast information and match previews will be updated throughout the season.
Monday 22nd June
Man City v Burnley (8:00pm) Sky Sports
Thursday 25th June
Burnley v Watford (6:00pm) Sky Sports
Monday 29th June
Crystal Palace v Burnley (8:00pm) Amazon Prime
Saturday 4th July
Burnley v Sheffield United (3:00pm)
Wednesday 8th July
West Ham v Burnley (8:00pm)
Saturday 11th July
Liverpool v Burnley (3:00pm)
Wednesday 15th July
Burnley v Wolves (8:00pm)
Saturday 18th July
Norwich v Burnley (3:00pm)
Sunday 26th July
Burnley v Brighton (3:00pm)
Watch Burnley on TV and live stream
All 92 remaining Premier League games will be shown live on TV across Sky Sports, BT Sport, Amazon Prime Video and BBC platforms.
Many of the games will be shown on free-to-air TV, including 25 of Sky’s games which will be shown on freeview channel Pick TV.
For all the latest details on how to watch Burnley, click each of the broadcasters above to see their upcoming games or check out our comprehensive Premier League TV schedule.
Burnley kit 2019/20
Burnley are returning to Umbro for the first time since 1981 with their new 2019/20 kit. The classic claret remains on the home kit and Burnley revealed there was an 11 per cent increase in sales compared to their previous kit launch.
And their away kit is a light blue short with patterned chest.
Check out the Burnley kit here.
Behind The Scenes Video: Umbro Kit Shoothttps://t.co/F2Nh7yAklY
— Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) July 3, 2019
Burnley transfer news
Done deals will appear here as they are completed
IN
- Erik Pieters (Stoke City) – £1m
- Jay Rodriguez (West Bromwich Albion) – £5m
- Bailey Peacock-Farrell (Leeds United) – £2.48m
- Josh Brownhill (Bristol City) – £9m
OUT
- Anders Lindegaard – Released
- Jon Walters – Retired
- Peter Crouch – Released
- Steven Defour (Royal Antwerp) – Free
- Tom Heaton (Aston Villa) – £7.92m
- Nahki Wells (Bristol City) – £4.2m
- Stephen Ward (Stoke City) – Free
Burnley stadium facts
Name: Turf Moor
Capacity: 22,546
Location: Burnley
Year opened: 1883
Pitch dimensions: 115 x 73 yards