How to watch UK Championship 2020 snooker live – order of play and TV coverage
UK Championship snooker is underway in 2020 and we've got the times, dates and TV details you need to know to watch it all live.
UK Championship snooker is underway with 128 players gunning for glory in Milton Keynes including the world’s finest players.
Defending champion Ding Junhui will be hard-pressed to maintain his reign with world No.1 Judd Trump, superstar Ronnie O’Sullivan and Neil Robertson all in contention this time around.
Kyren Wilson will hope to bounce back from World Snooker Championship final heartbreak earlier this year though he has only advanced beyond the UK Championship third round once in his career so far.
As with all sporting events right now, fans are prohibited from the arena in Milton Keynes, but with top talents in action and raring to go, you can still expect to see plenty of excitement from the tournament.
Matches will be shown live across Eurosport and BBC platforms, and we’re here to help you make sense of it all to soak up every moment possible.
Check out our comprehensive guide to the 2020 UK Championship including times, TV details and a daily order of play.
When is the UK Championship 2020?
The 2020 UK Championship started on Monday 23rd November.
The two-week run culminates in a weekend final on Sunday 6th December.
How to watch the UK Championship 2020
Coverage of the 2020 UK Championship will be readily available across Eurosport and BBC platforms.
Many Sky Sports customers will have Eurosport included in their package. Non-Sky Sports customers can sign up from just £4.99 per month or £39.99 for a full year.
You can subscribe to Eurosport Player independently or add it to your Amazon Prime subscription. You can even sign up for free trials for both Eurosport and Amazon Prime so you can enjoy their coverage for a week without paying.
Most of the action will also be broadcast on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer, though occasional matches will be shown on BBC One.
Keep an eye on our schedule below which will be updated throughout the tournament when specific details are released.
UK Championship order of play
You can check out today’s order of play here, plus the TV schedule information below to see how you can tune in.
Tuesday 24th November – Round One
Morning (from 9:30am)
Luca Brecel v Lei Peifan
Liam Highfield v Jackson Page
Lyu Haotian v Soheil Vahedi
Yuan SiJun v Chen Zifan
Stephen Maguire v Iulian Boiko
Thepchaiya Un-Nooh v Lukas Kleckers
Afternoon (from 1:30pm)
Michael Holt v Gao Yang
David Gilbert v Fan Zhengyi
Robert Milkins v Si Jiahui
Ricky Walden v Rod Lawler
Kyren Wilson v Ashley Hugill
Evening (from 7:30pm)
Gary Wilson v Oliver Lines
Chris Wakelin v Louis Heathcote
Mark King v David Lilley
Shaun Murphy v Lee Walker
Matthew Stevens v Jamie Jones
UK Championship schedule
Tuesday 24th November
Eurosport 1: 2pm and 7pm
Wednesday 25th November
Eurosport 1: 2pm and 7pm
Thursday 26th November
Eurosport 1: 2pm and 7pm
Friday 27th November
Eurosport 1: 2pm and 7pm
Saturday 28th November
BBC One: 1:15pm
BBC Two: 4pm
BBC Red Button: 7pm
Eurosport 1: 1pm and 6:45pm
Sunday 29th November
BBC Two: 1pm
BBC Red Button: 1pm and 7pm
Eurosport 1: 12:45pm and 6:45pm
Monday 30th November
BBC Two: 1pm
BBC Red Button: 1pm and 7pm
Eurosport 1: 12:45pm and 6:45pm
Tuesday 1st December
BBC Two: 1pm
BBC Red Button: 1pm and 7pm
Eurosport 1: 12:45pm and 6:45pm
Wednesday 2nd December
BBC Two: 1pm
BBC Red Button: 1pm and 7pm
Eurosport 1: 12:45pm and 6:45pm
Thursday 3rd December
BBC Two: 1pm
BBC Red Button: 1pm and 7pm
Eurosport 1: 12:45pm and 6:45pm
Friday 4th December – Quarter-finals
BBC Two: 1pm and 7pm
BBC Red Button: 1pm and 7pm
Eurosport 1: 12:45pm and 6:45pm
Saturday 5th December – Semi-finals
BBC One: 1:15pm
BBC Two: 4:30pm and 7pm
Eurosport 1: 12:45pm and 6:45pm
Sunday 6th December – Final
BBC Two: 1pm and 7pm
Eurosport 1: 12:45pm and 6:45pm
UK Championship prize money
There’s a hefty prize money pot on offer for the UK Championship. Here’s the full round-up, including bonuses for hitting the highest break:
- Winner: £200,000
- Runner-up: £80,000
- Semi-finalists: £40,000
- Quarter-finalists: £24,500
- Last 16: £17,000
- Last 32: £12,000
- Last 64: £6,500
- Highest break: £15,000
- TOTAL PRIZE MONEY: £1,009,000
Who is the defending champion?
Ding Junhui triumphed in 2019 after defeating Stephen Maguire 10-6 in the final showdown.
The players ranked No.16 and No.14 respectively at the time with only John Higgins (5) and Mark Allen (7) reaching the quarter-finals from the top 10.
No.98 ranked Nigel Bond’s fairytale run led him beyond Judd Trump and into the quarters where he was narrowly defeated by Allen.
Shaun Murphy was dumped out in the first round by No.121 ranked Israeli Eden Sharav, while Kyren Wilson fell to Marco Fu at the second hurdle and Ronnie O’Sullivan fell to the ultimate champion Junhui in the Last 16.
If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide.