How to watch UK Championship 2020 snooker live – order of play and TV coverage

UK Championship snooker is underway with 128 players gunning for glory in Milton Keynes including the world’s finest players.

Defending champion Ding Junhui will be hard-pressed to maintain his reign with world No.1 Judd Trump, superstar Ronnie O’Sullivan and Neil Robertson all in contention this time around.

Kyren Wilson will hope to bounce back from World Snooker Championship final heartbreak earlier this year though he has only advanced beyond the UK Championship third round once in his career so far.

As with all sporting events right now, fans are prohibited from the arena in Milton Keynes, but with top talents in action and raring to go, you can still expect to see plenty of excitement from the tournament.

Matches will be shown live across Eurosport and BBC platforms, and we’re here to help you make sense of it all to soak up every moment possible.

Check out our comprehensive guide to the 2020 UK Championship including times, TV details and a daily order of play.

When is the UK Championship 2020?

The 2020 UK Championship started on Monday 23rd November.

The two-week run culminates in a weekend final on Sunday 6th December.

How to watch the UK Championship 2020

Coverage of the 2020 UK Championship will be readily available across Eurosport and BBC platforms.

Many Sky Sports customers will have Eurosport included in their package. Non-Sky Sports customers can sign up from just £4.99 per month or £39.99 for a full year.

You can subscribe to Eurosport Player independently or add it to your Amazon Prime subscription. You can even sign up for free trials for both Eurosport and Amazon Prime so you can enjoy their coverage for a week without paying.

Most of the action will also be broadcast on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer, though occasional matches will be shown on BBC One.

Keep an eye on our schedule below which will be updated throughout the tournament when specific details are released.

UK Championship order of play

You can check out today’s order of play here, plus the TV schedule information below to see how you can tune in.

Tuesday 24th November – Round One

Morning (from 9:30am)

Luca Brecel v Lei Peifan

Liam Highfield v Jackson Page

Lyu Haotian v Soheil Vahedi

Yuan SiJun v Chen Zifan

Stephen Maguire v Iulian Boiko

Thepchaiya Un-Nooh v Lukas Kleckers

Afternoon (from 1:30pm)

Michael Holt v Gao Yang

David Gilbert v Fan Zhengyi

Robert Milkins v Si Jiahui

Ricky Walden v Rod Lawler

Kyren Wilson v Ashley Hugill

Evening (from 7:30pm)

Gary Wilson v Oliver Lines

Chris Wakelin v Louis Heathcote

Mark King v David Lilley

Shaun Murphy v Lee Walker

Matthew Stevens v Jamie Jones

UK Championship schedule

Tuesday 24th November

Eurosport 1: 2pm and 7pm

Wednesday 25th November

Eurosport 1: 2pm and 7pm

Thursday 26th November

Eurosport 1: 2pm and 7pm

Friday 27th November

Eurosport 1: 2pm and 7pm

Saturday 28th November

BBC One: 1:15pm

BBC Two: 4pm

BBC Red Button: 7pm

Eurosport 1: 1pm and 6:45pm

Sunday 29th November

BBC Two: 1pm

BBC Red Button: 1pm and 7pm

Eurosport 1: 12:45pm and 6:45pm

Monday 30th November

BBC Two: 1pm

BBC Red Button: 1pm and 7pm

Eurosport 1: 12:45pm and 6:45pm

Tuesday 1st December

BBC Two: 1pm

BBC Red Button: 1pm and 7pm

Eurosport 1: 12:45pm and 6:45pm

Wednesday 2nd December

BBC Two: 1pm

BBC Red Button: 1pm and 7pm

Eurosport 1: 12:45pm and 6:45pm

Thursday 3rd December

BBC Two: 1pm

BBC Red Button: 1pm and 7pm

Eurosport 1: 12:45pm and 6:45pm

Friday 4th December – Quarter-finals

BBC Two: 1pm and 7pm

BBC Red Button: 1pm and 7pm

Eurosport 1: 12:45pm and 6:45pm

Saturday 5th December – Semi-finals

BBC One: 1:15pm

BBC Two: 4:30pm and 7pm

Eurosport 1: 12:45pm and 6:45pm

Sunday 6th December – Final

BBC Two: 1pm and 7pm

Eurosport 1: 12:45pm and 6:45pm

UK Championship prize money

There’s a hefty prize money pot on offer for the UK Championship. Here’s the full round-up, including bonuses for hitting the highest break:

Winner: £200,000

£200,000 Runner-up: £80,000

£80,000 Semi-finalists: £40,000

£40,000 Quarter-finalists: £24,500

£24,500 Last 16: £17,000

£17,000 Last 32: £12,000

£12,000 Last 64: £6,500

£6,500 Highest break: £15,000

£15,000 TOTAL PRIZE MONEY: £1,009,000

Who is the defending champion?

Ding Junhui triumphed in 2019 after defeating Stephen Maguire 10-6 in the final showdown.

The players ranked No.16 and No.14 respectively at the time with only John Higgins (5) and Mark Allen (7) reaching the quarter-finals from the top 10.

No.98 ranked Nigel Bond’s fairytale run led him beyond Judd Trump and into the quarters where he was narrowly defeated by Allen.

Shaun Murphy was dumped out in the first round by No.121 ranked Israeli Eden Sharav, while Kyren Wilson fell to Marco Fu at the second hurdle and Ronnie O’Sullivan fell to the ultimate champion Junhui in the Last 16.

