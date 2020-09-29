French Open 2020 schedule – Order of Play Tuesday 29th September

Novak Djokovic begins his French Open 2020 tournament just weeks after being defaulted from the US Open with a point to prove on the world stage.

The Serbian star bounced back from his disappointment at Flushing Meadows by winning the Italian Open last week and now he will be determined to land another Grand Slam title at Roland Garros.

No.4 seed Stefanos Tsitsipas is also in action today while some of the top contenders in the women’s draw are also out in force on Tuesday.

No.2 seed Karolina Pliskova begins her tournament while Sofia Kenin is also out on court hoping to make a big impact in 2020.

RadioTimes.com brings you the full French Open 2020 schedule ahead of today’s play.

French Open 2020 schedule – Tuesday’s Order of Play

Selected courts. Sessions start at 10am UK time unless specified.

PHILIPPE-CHATRIER COURT

Mayar Sherif (EGY) v Karolina Pliskova (2) (CZE)

Laura Siegemund (GER) v Kristina Mladenovic (FRA)

Novak Djokovic (1) (SER) v Mikael Ymer (SWE)

Denis Shapovalov (9) (CAN) v Gilles Simon (FRA)

SUZANNE LENGLEN COURT

Vasek Pospisil (CAN) v Matteo Berrettini (7) (ITA)

Ludmilla Samsonova (RUS) v Sofia Kenin (4) (USA)

Jaume Munar (ESP) v Stefanos Tsitsipas (5) (GRE)

Aryna Sabalenka (8) (BLR) v Jessica Pegula (USA)

SIMONNE MATHIEU COURT

Jennifer Brady (21) (USA) v Clara Tauson (DEN)

Sam Querrey (USA) v Andrey Rublev (13) (RUS)

Roberto Bautista Agut (10) (ESP) v Richard Gasquet (FRA)

Pauline Parmentier (FRA) v Veronika Kudermetova (RUS)

Check out our how to watch the French Open 2020 guide for further details.