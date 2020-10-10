While yesterday, unseeded 19-year-old Iga Światek became the first Polish player to win a Grand Slam title and the youngest French Open winner in history after defeating US contender Sofia Kenin during the Women's Singles final.

The teenager performed outstandingly over the last two-weeks, surprising tennis fans by setting her personal best in three of this year's Grand Slams and demolishing top-seeded players on the court, including Nadia Podoroska in the semi-finals.

We also saw German duo Andreas Mies and Kevin Krawietz take home the Men's Doubles win for a second consecutive time after defending their title from Croatian player Mate Pavić and Brazil's Bruno Soares.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the French Open 2020 tennis tournament.

When is the French Open 2020?

The tournament started on Sunday 27th September 2020 and runs until Sunday 11th October 2020.

Where is the French Open 2020 held?

The tournament is held at Roland-Garros in Paris, France as usual.

It may not look the same without fans but the iconic clay courts should still provide plenty of drama.

French Open schedule

Sessions start at 10am UK time unless specified.

COURT PHILIPPE CHATRIER

Desirae Krawczyk (USA)/Alexa Guarachi (CHL) [14] v Timea Babos (HUN)/Kristina Mladenovic (FRA) [2] – 10.30am

Novak Djokovic (SRB) [1] v Rafael Nadal (ESP) [2] – 2pm

Check out the full French Open schedule including every match on every court.

How to watch and live stream French Open in the UK

Sunday 11th October

Eurosport 1 – 10:25am to 12:30pm/ 1:55pm to 5:30pm

ITV – 1:30pm to 6pm

For information on how to receive each channel, check out the details below.

Eurosport will show live coverage of the tournament on their channels and online player.

If you want to access the Eurosport Player direct it’s £6.99 per month or £39.99 a year.

Eurosport is also available via Amazon Prime Video with a seven-day free trial of the Eurosport add-on plus a 30-day free trial of Amazon Prime.

The tournament will also be available to watch on ITV and online via ITV Hub.

