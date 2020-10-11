While in the morning, the Women's Doubles competition comes to a head, with US player Desirae Krawczyk teaming up with Chile's Alexa Guarachi to take on last year's champions Timea Babos and Kristina Mladenovic in the final.

RadioTimes.com brings you the full French Open 2020 schedule ahead of today's play.

French Open 2020 schedule – Sunday's Order of Play

Selected courts. Times subject to change.

More like this

COURT PHILIPPE CHATRIER

Desirae Krawczyk (USA)/Alexa Guarachi (CHL) [14] v Timea Babos (HUN)/Kristina Mladenovic (FRA) [2] – 10.30am

Novak Djokovic (SRB) [1] v Rafael Nadal (ESP) [2] – 2pm

Check out our how to watch the French Open 2020 guide for further details.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something to watch, check out our TV Guide.