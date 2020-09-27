What channel is Sheffield United v Leeds on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa will hope for a better defensive performance when his side rocks up at Sheffield United on Sunday.

Leeds have conceded and scored seven goals apiece over two games, having lost 4-3 to Liverpool on opening day, before beating Fulham by the same score last weekend.

Bielsa will have earmarked this clash with the Blades as one of the Premier League fixtures Leeds must win to ensure they are well away from the drop zone come May.

But United boss Chris Wilder will be keen to impose on the visitors a tub-thumping Bramall Lane display after two defeats from their opening two games.

The Blades head into Sunday’s tie following Monday’s narrow loss to Aston Villa and won’t want to go three on the bounce here.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Sheffield United v Leeds on TV and online.

When is Sheffield United v Leeds on TV?

Sheffield United v Leeds will take place on Sunday 27th September 2020.

What time is kick-off?

Sheffield United v Leeds will kick off at 12pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend including Tottenham v Newcastle at 2pm on Sunday.

What TV channel is Sheffield United v Leeds on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 1 from 11:30am.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW TV pass.

How to live stream Sheffield United v Leeds online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Sheffield United v Leeds team news

Sheffield United: John Egan is suspended for the clash, while Lys Mousset is out with a toe ligament injury.

Simon Moore may be fit after suffering a broken finger. Wilder’s biggest headache is who to start up front out of Billy Sharp, Oli McBurnie and David McGoldrick.

Leeds: Pablo Hernandez could miss this clash with a groin issue, meaning Bielsa may reshape his XI.

New signing Rodrigo could get another start behind lone striker Patrick Bamford, while Jack Harrison and Helder Costa are likely to stick to the flanks. Gaetano Berardi and Adam Forshaw are both injured.

Our prediction: Sheffield United v Leeds

The Blades have lost their last five Premier League outings and are struggling to score this season.

But one thing we’ve learned from Leeds over the past month is that their top-flight matches will likely provide plenty of goals at both ends.

Don’t be surprised to see the ball in the net early on here. Leeds will hope to blow their Yorkshire rivals away, but it could remain close until the end.

Our prediction: Sheffield United 2-3 Leeds

