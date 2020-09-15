Fantasy Premier League tips | GW2 transfers, Pulisic and Werner injury updates

Welcome to your newest regular source of Fantasy Premier League tips, full of transfer hints, injury news and more throughout the 2020/21 season.

We’ll update this page regularly with all the latest news you’ll need to know before making your all-important transfer decisions before each gameweek.

The opening round of Premier League fixtures has come and gone, giving us a slither of raw data to use in the weeks ahead, but remember, this is a marathon not a sprint, so take that finger away from the ‘Wildcard’ button – for now at least.

Check out our full guide to Fantasy Premier League ahead of GW2, when Manchester City and Manchester United join the party.

Fantasy Premier League tips – GW2

Timo Werner (Chelsea) – £9.5m

I’m sold. Werner terrorised the Brighton backline on Monday night.

It’s always a risk adding new signings to the Premier League straight into your FPL team, but the German international slotted in beautifully. He won a penalty through sheer pace and determination, and it won’t be the last he picks up for his side.

His darting runs off the ball will cause defenders problems all season long, and his finishing is beyond doubt. Werner is currently rated 75 per cent likely to start against Liverpool after picking up a slight dead leg, but he is not injured and is still expected to feature in GW2.

Even if you don’t feel comfortable buying a player with a yellow warning, at the very least don’t sell him.

James Rodriguez (Everton) – £7.5m

As with Werner, I was on the side of caution prior to the season over James Rodriguez.

He didn’t play often last season and hasn’t had much of a pre-season with Everton. As exciting a signing as he was for the Toffees, I felt it could have taken him a while to settle. I was wrong.

Rodriguez didn’t provide his owners with a big points haul at the weekend, but he will have settled all nerves among his ownership after creating several opportunities for team-mates. He recorded five key passes in the game, more than any other player in the Premier League this weekend. One to watch.

Daniel Podence (Wolves) – £5.5m

Wolves’ sparkling midfield maestro produced an early assist to get his – and his team’s – season off to a flying start against Sheffield United.

Podence has grown into his role at Wolves and started the game on Monday evening.

He is one of the cheapest midfielders in the game, but has the potential to feed Raul Jimenez all season long.

Wolves have Man City up next, but Nuno Espirito Santo’s men beat City in both of their Premier League encounters last season, so should that really matter?

Beyond that, Wolves have one of the kindest runs of fixtures and you can capitalise.

Christian Pulisic injury update

It’s the news we’re all waiting for… ‘Christian Pulisic is fit to play’. Unfortunately that headline is yet to go to press, but the time is coming soon.

Pulisic is back in training with Chelsea following hamstring issues, but he will not be rushed back into contention, especially now the Blues have proven they can manage without him against Brighton.

Speaking about Pulisic, boss Frank Lampard said: “Christian was training with us last week but he had a bit of discomfort a couple of days ago when he was trying to be in contention for today [against Brighton]. It would have been a big ask for today and he has had to take a few steps back and we will have to see.”

FPL bosses should hold their horses until he is back in the starting XI. The flying winger may start one of Chelsea’s upcoming games, but he won’t be match fit so there’s no point racing to shove him into your team for the sake of one week.

I expect an appearance for Pulisic in GW3, but we’ll bring you the latest updates.

Fantasy Premier League price rises

Gameweek 1 had barely been etched into the history books when the first FPL price rises were recorded in 2020/21.

Two potential bargain signings have been nudged up a notch following impressive showings at the weekend.

Leeds striker Patrick Bamford has plenty of critics but they have been silenced after one week, with his goal against Liverpool sparking a frenzy for his signature in FPL as a bargain third-choice striker. He will cost £5.6m now.

Arsenal showed off a new-look side at the weekend with Willian stealing the show with a hat-trick of assists on his Premier League debut for the club against Fulham. The Brazilian midfielder is now worth £8.1m.

Most transferred Fantasy Premier League players

Ahead of GW2. Updated: Tuesday 15th September

IN

Kevin De Bruyne (Man City) – 242,405 Willian (Arsenal) – 240,111 Bruno Fernandes (Man Utd) – 238,481 Patrick Bamford (Leeds) – 231,108 Gabriel (Arsenal) – 221,379

OUT

Son Heung-Min (Tottenham) – 249,666 Timo Werner (Chelsea) – 204,885 Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool) – 189,800 Danny Ings (Southampton) – 165,575 Sadio Mane (Liverpool) – 151,632

