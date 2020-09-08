What Premier League games are on BT Sport?
It's time to resubscribe to BT Sport, the Premier League is back
The Premier League is all set to return and, once again BT Sport will be providing coverage for a wealth of exciting fixtures.
Once again sharing the TV rights with Sky Sports and Amazon, BT will air 52 games over the course of the season, including several lunchtime kick-offs at weekends and a host of midweek fixtures as well.
BT already look to have some exciting matches to look forward to including an opening day London derby between recently promoted Fulham and Arsenal.
A number of BT Sport’s matches have been confirmed and there are plenty more to come as the season progresses – read on for the confirmed matches so far.
What Premier League games are on BT Sport?
Saturday 12th September
Fulham v Arsenal (12:30pm)
Saturday 19th September
Everton v West Brom (12:30pm)
Sunday 20th September
Southampton v Tottenham (12pm)
Saturday 26th September
Brighton v Man Utd (12:30pm)
Sunday 27th September
Sheffield United v Leeds (12pm)
How can I get BT Sport?
If you’re already a BT Broadband customer, you can add it to your existing contract for an additional £10.00 per month
For new customers, broadband and BT TV packages start at £39.99 per month
You can add BT Sport to existing broadband or TV services including Sky, TalkTalk and Virgin.
Alternatively, you can pick up a non-contract BT Sport monthly pass for £25.
It can be used to watch sports on the BT Sport app, website and through your TV via a host of devices including Chromecast and PS4.
BT TV customers can also purchase a NOW TV pass integrated into their BT bill in order to watch Sky’s Premier League coverage as well, or add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels.
