The Premier League is all set to return and, once again BT Sport will be providing coverage for a wealth of exciting fixtures.

Once again sharing the TV rights with Sky Sports and Amazon, BT will air 52 games over the course of the season, including several lunchtime kick-offs at weekends and a host of midweek fixtures as well.

BT already look to have some exciting matches to look forward to including an opening day London derby between recently promoted Fulham and Arsenal.

A number of BT Sport’s matches have been confirmed and there are plenty more to come as the season progresses – read on for the confirmed matches so far.

What Premier League games are on BT Sport?

Saturday 12th September

Fulham v Arsenal (12:30pm)

Saturday 19th September

Everton v West Brom (12:30pm)

Sunday 20th September

Southampton v Tottenham (12pm)

Saturday 26th September

Brighton v Man Utd (12:30pm)

Sunday 27th September

Sheffield United v Leeds (12pm)

How can I get BT Sport?

If you’re already a BT Broadband customer, you can add it to your existing contract for an additional £10.00 per month

For new customers, broadband and BT TV packages start at £39.99 per month

You can add BT Sport to existing broadband or TV services including Sky, TalkTalk and Virgin.

Alternatively, you can pick up a non-contract BT Sport monthly pass for £25.

It can be used to watch sports on the BT Sport app, website and through your TV via a host of devices including Chromecast and PS4.

BT TV customers can also purchase a NOW TV pass integrated into their BT bill in order to watch Sky’s Premier League coverage as well, or add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels.

