What channel is Man Utd v Copenhagen on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Whisper it quietly, but Manchester United are arguably the most likely side on the continent to lift a European trophy this year.

The Champions League is fiercely competitive as ever, while United have reached the final eight in the Europa League with few opponents close to their level.

Just two Europa League fixtures separate them from a place in the final, with a real chance of securing their second triumph in the competition in four seasons.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s main men will be refreshed after being benched for United’s last outing, but will need to up their game against a tricky Copenhagen team capable of holding their own in this competition.

The unique setup and intense scheduling of the tournament – due to lockdown restrictions – means United can full focus on their European adventure without having to worry about the Premier League fixtures 2020/21 season just yet.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Man Utd v Copenhagen game on TV and online.

When is Man Utd v Copenhagen on TV?

Man Utd v Copenhagen will take place on Monday 10th August.

Upcoming games will be staggered across multiple channels in the coming days with plenty of action to be played.

What time is kick-off?

Man Utd v Copenhagen will kick off at 8pm – the match will kick off at the same time as Inter v Bayer Leverkusen.

What TV channel is Man Utd v Copenhagen on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 1 from 7pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15.00 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW TV pass.

How to live stream Man Utd v Copenhagen online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Man Utd v Copenhagen team news

Man Utd: Fringe players were deployed against LASK, so expect a full stack of first team stars to make a return to the XI.

Only Sergio Romero and Harry Maguire may start from the side that progressed beyond LASK. Luke Shaw is out through injury meaning Brandon Williams could also keep his place.

Copenhagen: The Danes are not expected to make many changes from the team that crushed Istanbul Basaksehir in the previous round, though Michael Santos has returned from a one-match ban and could lead the line.

Ex-Man Utd defender Guillermo Varela will have a point to prove against his former side.

Our prediction: Man Utd v Copenhagen

United’s players have spoken of their improved fitness and stamina under Solskjaer, and having played little during the last few weeks, their key men will be rested and raring to go here.

They can empty the tank in every game, knowing the eventual end of the 2019/20 season is nigh.

We know how United will play and roughly who will start, Copenhagen will too, but can their opponents withstand the pressure? It may be a cagey start as both teams grapple with the one-leg tie, but expect United to find a way and keep pushing.

Our prediction: Man Utd 3-1 Copenhagen

