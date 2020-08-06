Premier League season 2020/2021 start and finish dates confirmed

Top flight football may have only just wrapped up for the campaign, but the 2020/21 Premier League season is already knocking on the door.

We’re mere weeks away from its return, with a clean slate for clubs to build on, each hoping for a strong start to proceedings.

Reigning champions Liverpool will hope to defend their newly-gained title but will no doubt face an onslaught from Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City, though they will be without David Silva for the first time in a decade.

Manchester United and Chelsea enjoyed a rejuvenating 2019/20 season with plenty of fresh, young talents emerging to propel them into the Champions League places.

The likes of Leicester and Wolves will be hoping to keep the pressure on north London duo Arsenal and Tottenham, though the latter pair should be more settled next time around with Mikel Arteta and Jose Mourinho gearing up for their first full seasons at their respective clubs.

Details are already emerging about the 2020/21 Premier League season and we’ve got all the details below.

When does the 2020/21 Premier League season start?

The Premier League 2020/21 season will start on Saturday 12th September, just seven weeks after the conclusion of the current campaign.

The opening game may be played on Friday 11th September, depending on the TV schedule, with an individual Friday game tasked with kick-starting last season.

It remains to be seen how many games will be shown live on TV, but we’ll have you covered with the full array of details once confirmed.

When will the 2020/21 Premier League season finish?

This is where things become complicated. Well, even more so than trying to start a domestic football season in September.

The official end date has been confirmed to be Sunday 23rd May.

An already-cramped schedule, complained about by managers and players alike during regular seasons, is about to get a whole lot more intense.

Organisers must shoe-horn the season into a roughly ‘normal’ schedule by the end of the season with an end date in May.

This is to accommodate the re-scheduled Euro 2020 which has been shifted to start on 11th June 2021.

The Premier League season usually ends in early-to-mid May but will run an extra week to ensure all games are played. Matches must draw to a close before international stars are called away by their nations to engage in continental competition.

Anybody expecting football to return to normal in 2020/21 may be disappointed given the incredible logistics required to fit every competition into the time constraints.

Let’s not even get started on the 2022 Qatar World Cup being hosted in November/December in less than 18 months time.

Who is promoted this season?

Leeds United’s return to the Premier League may be the story of the season come the opening day as they kick-start their first top division campaign in 16 years.

West Brom joined them in the promotion spots and will make a return to the Premier League after two seasons away.

Fulham beat west London rivals Brentford in a play-off showdown at Wembley to secure the final spot in the top flight.

Who was relegated last season?

Norwich finished stone-cold last in the Premier League last time after failing to find a rhythm with Daniel Farke’s attacking philosophy.

Bournemouth was relegated on the final day and subsequently parted ways with long-serving iconic coach Eddie Howe.

Watford made up the bottom three after sacking Nigel Pearson with two games to go and losing both, to Man City and Arsenal.

When will the Premier League 2020/2021 fixtures be announced?

Now that we have a full stack of 20 teams confirmed, the miracle workers behind scheduling the Premier League can get down to business working out the logistics of next season.

Reports suggest the fixtures may not be released until three weeks before the new season starts.

An initial fixture release deadline of around 21st August 2020 has been mooted.

Will fans be allowed back to stadiums?

Not yet. The season will commence behind closed doors, but it could only be a few weeks into the restart when we see fans in stands once more.

Sports minister Nigel Huddleston confirmed a target date of 1st October 2020 is in place for a partial reopening of major sporting events.

Reports claim up to 25 percent of a stadium’s regular capacity could be used to ensure as many people as possible can attend without compromising safety.

The Community Shield has been touted to be used as a trial event, though that remains to be confirmed.

When will the transfer window close?

It’s open! The transfer window is officially in action and has been since 27th July – the day after the Premier League season drew to a close.

The window will end with a deadline day on Monday 5th October, meaning the first three weeks of the 2020/21 season will be played while teams can still wheel and deal.

Of course, the summer has been a rocky time for teams, their finances and players set to be involved in moves, but there’s no doubt plenty of a big-spending will take place regardless of the circumstances.

When will the 2020/21 Champions League go ahead?

Before the next Premier League season begins, elite teams across Europe are preparing for the 2019/20 Champions League fixtures to end in August. However, many smaller teams are actually beginning the 2020/21 tournament before the current champions have even been determined.

The earliest preliminary qualifying rounds will commence from 8th August, the play-off round is going ahead at the end of September, and the Group Stages will begin in earnest in mid-October.

The same pattern will be followed for upcoming Europa League fixtures with plenty yet to be decided on that front.

Check out the full list of confirmed Premier League 2020/21 kits ahead of the new season.

