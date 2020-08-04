F1 2020 calendar | How to watch races on TV and full Grand Prix schedule

The 2020 Formula 1 season is turning heads in the opening stages with some outlandish drama already occurring after just four races of the new campaign.

No greater drama could be found than in the final laps of the British Grand Prix as the front left tyre of at least three frontrunners punctured, including that of Mercedes duo Valtteri Bottas and Lewis Hamilton.

Bottas screeched out of contention for the podium, but Hamilton clung on for the final few turns with Red Bull hotshot Max Verstappen rapidly closing in.

It was the first of two races at Silverstone with the 70th Anniversary Grand Prix coming up this weekend.

Hamilton looks untouchable at the top, but the storm brewing below him has sucked in Ferrari, with Red Bull, Renault and McLaren all jostling for a shot at dislodging the iconic Italian side.

Verstappen has fully embraced the role of top contender now that seasoned veteran Sebastian Vettel has completely fallen off the pace with Ferrari in a mess.

McLaren have enjoyed great success so far with Lando Norris enjoying a rip-roaring second season as he continues to battle it out in the upper-midfield ranks.

Rigorous testing procedures are in place to ensure all teams and crew members remain safe and secure, while allowing them to carry out their duties throughout the course of race weekends.

However, barring the empty grandstands, the action has been every bit as swashbuckling as you could hope for in the opening races with more to come.

F1 latest news

Nico Hulkenberg will get a second shot at racing in the hot-seat this weekend after his big chance to shine was cruelly denied at Silverstone.

The former Renault man stepped up after Racing Point driver Sergio Perez tested positive for COVID-19 but despite a strong qualifying display, technical issues meant he couldn’t start the race on Sunday.

However, due to Perez remaining in isolation, Hulkenberg will race in the 70th Anniversay Grand Prix, also at Silverstone.

It wasn’t an all-bad day for Hulkenberg though after catching the eye of Mercedes boss Toto Wolff: “What he delivered on Friday was really solid. And also on Saturday within expectations.

“I think he sold it very well. If you have not been in the car for nine months, it is a very solid performance.

“I’m sorry he didn’t drive. He is a good candidate anyway. A German driver can always be an interesting idea. Also as a reserve driver. But I think we should just look at the situation around the world. What do we want to achieve next year with our driver line-up?”

Hulkenberg has 177 starts to his name but is yet to record a podium. He will be determined to make his mark in the coming days in a bid to secure a more permanent return to the sport.

F1 2020 calendar

Round 5 – 70th Anniversary Grand Prix

Date: 7th – 9th August

Track: Silverstone

Watch on Sky Sports F1 / NOW TV

Round 6 – Spanish Grand Prix

Date: 14th – 16th August

Track: Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya

Watch on Sky Sports F1 / NOW TV

Round 7 – Belgian Grand Prix

Date: 28th – 30th August

Track: Spa

Watch on Sky Sports F1 / NOW TV

Round 8 – Italian Grand Prix

Date: 4th – 6th September

Track: Monza

Watch on Sky Sports F1 / NOW TV

Round 9 – Tuscan Grand Prix

Date: 11th – 13th September

Track: Mugello

Watch on Sky Sports F1 / NOW TV

Round 10 – Russian Grand Prix

Date: 25th – 27th September

Track: Sochi

Watch on Sky Sports F1 / NOW TV

Round 11 – German Grand Prix

Date: 9th – 11th October

Track: Nurburgring

Watch on Sky Sports F1 / NOW TV

Round 12 – Portuguese Grand Prix

Date: 23rd – 25th October

Track: Portimao

Watch on Sky Sports F1 / NOW TV

F1 results

Round 1 – Austrian Grand Prix

Date: 3rd – 5th July

Track: Red Bull Ring

VALTTERI BOTTAS (MERCEDES) Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) Lando Norris (McLaren)

Round 2 – Styrian Grand Prix

Date: 10th – 12th July

Track: Red Bull Ring

LEWIS HAMILTON (MERCEDES) Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes) Max Verstappen (Red Bull)

Round 3 – Hungarian Grand Prix

Date: 17th – 19th July

Track: Hungaroring

LEWIS HAMILTON (MERCEDES) Max Verstappen (Red Bull) Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes)

Round 4 – British Grand Prix

Date: 31st July – 2nd August

Track: Silverstone

LEWIS HAMILTON (MERCEDES) Max Verstappen (Red Bull) Charles Leclerc (Ferrari)

What about the rest of the F1 2020 calendar?

Like all sports, the F1 2020 calendar took a lockdown-related battering, with numerous races cancelled and almost all remaining Grands Prix rescheduled.

The confirmed races are all based in – or close to – Europe, making the complex logistics easier to navigate than the final stretch of the calendar – a world tour ranging from Singapore to Brazil, from Russia to Mexico.

It has been a relatively smooth ride, albeit complex, for Formula 1, meaning the case may build for more races further afield, by which point the progress of the virus may have hopefully slowed.

Which F1 races have been cancelled?

The list of cancelled F1 races in 2020 are as follows:

Australian Grand Prix – 15th March

– 15th March Bahrain Grand Prix – 22nd March

– 22nd March Vietnam Grand Prix – 5th April

– 5th April Chinese Grand Prix – 19th April

– 19th April Dutch Grand Prix – 3rd May

– 3rd May Spanish Grand Prix – 10th May

– 10th May Monaco Grand Prix – 24th May

– 24th May Azerbaijan Grand Prix – 7th June

– 7th June Canadian Grand Prix – 14th June

– 14th June French Grand Prix – 28th June

– 28th June Singapore Grand Prix – 20th September

– 20th September Japanese Grand Prix – 11th October

A total 0f 12 cancelled races would have cut the calendar down to just 10 Grands Prix. However, with F1 bosses adding back-t0-back weekends in Britain and Austria, the total should be higher than that.

Which F1 drivers will be racing?

Mercedes

Lewis Hamilton – #44

Valtteri Bottas – #77

Ferrari

Sebastian Vettel – #5

Charles Leclerc – #16

Red Bull

Alex Albon – #23

Max Verstappen – #33

McLaren

Lando Norris – #4

Carlos Sainz – #55

Renault

Daniel Ricciardo – #3

Esteban Ocon – #31

Alphatauri

Pierre Gasly – #10

Daniil Kvyat – #26

Racing Point

Sergio Perez – #11

Lance Stroll – #18

Alfa Romeo

Kimi Raikkonen – #7

Antonio Giovinazzi – #99

Haas

Romain Grosjean – #8

Kevin Magnussen – #20

Williams

George Russell – #63

Nicholas Latifi – #6

When will the Formula 1 season end?

As mentioned, teams will hope the season will end around the same time as originally expected in November.

If logistics can’t be worked out given the coronavirus situation in the months to come, more races face the potential of cancellation, though it’s more likely they will be relocated to ensure as many races as possible can go ahead.

In theory, the season could extend further than anticipated, but organisers will be determined to impact next season as little as possible.

What will happen with F1 2021? News and rumours

We’ll keep you posted throughout the season with the latest news and rumours about the 2021 season. For now, the season is expected to start as usual in February with 18 races on the billing and several more to be announced.

As for drivers, Sebastian Vettel will leave Ferrari to be replaced by Carlos Sainz Jr. That opened the door for Daniel Ricciardo to switch from Renault to McLaren ahead of 2021.

There are likely to be plenty more twists and turns before next season comes around, but for now, we can soak up the 2020 season in all its modified glory!

