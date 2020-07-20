F1 constructor standings 2020 – points table and results

Formula 1 is back with three races under its belt and at least seven more to go in the F1 2020 calendar.

The constructor standings are already painting a picture of things to come, with Mercedes inevitably dominating at the top following three consecutive wins from the constructor in the opening weeks begin proceedings.

Ferrari have suffered a nightmarish start to the season, Red Bull have been spirited, but ultimately behind the pace of Mercedes, while McLaren appear to be far more competitive in 2020.

While the constructor championship appears to be only heading in one direction, the midfield battle promises to keep us enthralled all season.

On top of McLaren, Renault and Racing Point have shown glimpses of real potential in the open stages, while Ferrari and Red Bull are likely to be dragged into the mix as well.

Mercedes topped the constructor standings by a considerable margin last year finishing well over 200 points ahead of their nearest challengers Ferrari – and with Hamilton and Bottas proving their dominance once again, the German manufacturers will be heavy favourites to retain their crown.

Check out the full constructor standings after the latest Grand Prix.

F1 constructor standings

Mercedes – 121 points Red Bull – 55 points McLaren – 41 points Racing Point – 40 points Ferrari– 27 points Renault – 12 points Alphatauri – 7 points Alfa Romeo – 2 points Haas – 1 points Williams – 0 points

Formula 1 results 2020

Austrian Grand Prix

The Austrian Grand Prix was won by Finnish racing driver Valtteri Bottas, who scooped first place driving for Mercedes.

In second place was Charles Leclerc, driving for Ferrari, while Lando Norris completed the podium after capitalising on a five-second penalty for Lewis Hamilton.

Styrian Grand Prix

Oh, Ferrari. Charles Leclerc’s eagerness to gain positions in the opening lap cost the Italians dearly as he slammed into the side of Sebastian Vettel.

The German veteran was ruled out of the race immediately while Leclerc limped through three laps before being retired. Lewis Hamilton cruised through a clean race, Valtteri Bottas claimed second while Max Verstappen came in third despite a spirited performance from Red Bull.

Hungarian Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton ran the show from start to finish, nobody could touch him or the outrageous technological marvel Mercedes have designed to sit beneath him.

The car is untouchable, in the right hands, though Max Verstappen produced an epic display in the Red Bull to fend off Valtteri Bottas in the final laps.

