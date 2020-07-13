Accessibility Links

F1 constructor standings 2020 – points table and results

Find out the latest constructor standings in the delayed 2020 Formula 1 season.

F1

More than three months after it was scheduled to go ahead, Formula 1 is back with two races under its belt and at least eight more to go.

The constructor standings are already painting a picture of things to come, with Mercedes inevitably dominating at the top following wins by Valtteri Bottas and Lewis Hamilton in the opening weeks.

Ferrari have suffered a nightmarish start to the season, Red Bull have been spirited, but ultimately behind the pace of Mercedes, while McLaren appear to be far more competitive in 2020.

Mercedes topped the constructor standings by a considerable margin last year finishing well over 200 points ahead of their nearest challengers Ferrari – and with Hamilton and Bottas proving their dominance once again, the German manufacturers will be heavy favourites to retain their crown.

Check out the full constructor standings after the latest Grand Prix.

F1 constructor standings

  1. Mercedes – 80 points
  2. McLaren – 39 points
  3. Red Bull – 27 points
  4. Racing Point – 22 points
  5. Ferrari– 19 points
  6. Renault – 8 points
  7. Alphatauri – 6 points
  8. Alfa Romeo – 2 points
  9. Williams – 0 points
  10. Haas – 0 points

Formula 1 results 2020

Austrian Grand Prix

The Austrian Grand Prix was won by Finnish racing driver Valtteri Bottas, who scooped first place driving for Mercedes.

In second place was Charles Leclerc, driving for Ferrari, while Lando Norris completed the podium after capitalising on a five-second penalty for Lewis Hamilton.

Styrian Grand Prix

Oh, Ferrari. Charles Leclerc’s eagerness to gain positions in the opening lap cost the Italians dearly as he slammed into the side of Sebastian Vettel.

The German veteran was ruled out of the race immediately while Leclerc limped through three laps before being retired. Lewis Hamilton cruised through a clean race, Valtteri Bottas claimed second while Max Verstappen came in third despite a spirited performance from Red Bull.

RadioTimes.com has also rounded up the F1 driver standings 2020 so you can keep track of all the latest movers and shakers in the sport.

For the full list of races, visit our F1 2020 calendar. If you’re looking for what else is on, check out our TV guide.

