Premier League fixtures 2019/2020: TV schedule for all remaining games – by channel and free-to-air

Premier League fixtures have been confirmed for the remaining games of 2019/20 with plenty still to play for across the top flight.

Liverpool boast a commanding 22-point lead over Manchester City in the title race, meaning the Reds could cross the finish line very shortly after the restart, while Leicester trail the top pair.

Chelsea remain in pole position for a Champions League spot but Manchester United clicked into red-hot form prior to lockdown and will hope to pick up where they left off.

Outsiders Wolves and Sheffield United remain in the hunt for success following dazzling seasons from both sides, while North London rivals Arsenal and Tottenham linger just outside the top six and must pick up the pace if they are to secure a Europa League berth.

Bournemouth, Aston Villa and Norwich will be determined to make the most of Project Restart. They were in danger of being automatically relegated had the season been ended prematurely, but now they face the fight of a lifetime to scramble clear with West Ham, Watford and Brighton also deep in the mix.

Now TV has a Sports Pass for £25 a month to help you watch the remaining games – more on that below as we explain what to watch where.

Check out the full list of Premier League fixtures, times and channels for all remaining games in 2019/20.

When is the Premier League matches start?

The Premier League will officially return on Wednesday 17th June 2020, exactly 100 days after the last game took place in March.

The three-month break is longer than a regular off-season for the Premier League, meaning players will have had to maintain their fitness throughout or face being left behind once the action resumes.

All remaining 92 games will be played in a six-week window – including three rounds of midweek matches – with the 2019/20 season set to end on Sunday 26th July, barring any hiccups along the way.

Who is playing the first Premier League match?

The first match of the Premier League restart will be Aston Villa v Sheffield United at 6pm on Wednesday 17th June.

Villa should have hosted the Blades prior to the lockdown but the game had to be postponed due to their involvement in the Carabao Cup final.

Manchester City – who triumphed in that final – also saw their game against Arsenal postponed for the same reason.

Once these four teams have played on the Wednesday night, every Premier League team will be level on 29 games. At that point, the regular fixture list below will commence.

Which TV channels will they be on?

“I swear, you’ll never see anything like this ever again!” Martin Tyler, Sky Sports commentator, seconds after Sergio Aguero slammed home the title-winner for Manchester City in 2012…

Or was he talking about the fact we have 92 live games of Premier League football to take place on almost every day of the week for the next two months?

You will have heard the term unprecedented on an unprecedented scale during ‘these unprecedented times’, but you could easily apply it to the situation the Premier League now finds itself in.

We’ve got nine full match weeks of top flight football goodness to absorb in the coming months, and every single game will be beamed live to the nation – every single one of them.

Sky Sports and BT Sport have claimed the lion’s share, while for the first time ever, BBC won the rights to show live Premier League football across their platforms. Amazon Prime Video has also been awarded several games, and have confirmed they too will be made free-to-air.

Sky Sports are regular stewards of Premier League TV rights and they boast the lion’s share of the coverage with 64 games though 25 of those have been made available to watch on free channel Pick TV.

BT Sport close out the broadcasters with 20 live games and while none have been made free-to-air, there are plenty of deals and monthly passes to get the service without having to shell out on a contract.

Premier League 2019/20 fixtures

Wednesday 17th June

Aston Villa v Sheffield United (6pm) Sky Sports

Man City v Arsenal (8pm) Sky Sports

Friday 19th June

Norwich v Southampton (6pm) Sky Sports/Pick TV FREE TO AIR

Tottenham v Manchester United (8pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 20th June

Watford v Leicester (12:30pm) BT Sport

Brighton v Arsenal (3pm) BT Sport

West Ham v Wolves (5:30pm) Sky Sports

Bournemouth v Crystal Palace (7:45pm) BBC FREE TO AIR

Sunday 21st June

Newcastle v Sheffield United (2pm) Sky Sports/Pick TV FREE TO AIR

Aston Villa v Chelsea (4:30pm) Sky Sports

Everton v Liverpool (7pm) Sky Sports/Pick TV FREE TO AIR

Monday 22nd June

Man City v Burnley (8pm) Sky Sports

Tuesday 23rd June

Southampton v Arsenal (6pm) Sky Sports

Tottenham v West Ham (8:15pm) Sky Sports

Wednesday 24th June

Manchester United v Sheffield United (6pm) Sky Sports/Pick TV FREE TO AIR

Newcastle v Aston Villa (6pm) BT Sport

Norwich v Everton (6pm) BBC FREE TO AIR

Liverpool v Crystal Palace (8:15pm) Sky Sports

Thursday 25th June

Burnley v Watford (6pm) Sky Sports/Pick TV FREE TO AIR

Leicester v Brighton (6pm) Sky Sports

Chelsea v Man City (8:15pm) Sky Sports

Wolves v Bournemouth (8:15pm) BT Sport

Sunday 28th June

Aston Villa v Wolves (12pm) BT Sport

Watford v Southampton (4:30pm) Sky Sports/Pick TV FREE TO AIR

Monday 29th June

Crystal Palace v Burnley (8pm) Amazon Prime

Tuesday 30th June

Brighton v Manchester United (6pm) Sky Sports/Pick TV FREE TO AIR

Sheffield United v Tottenham (8:15pm) Sky Sports

Wednesday 1st July

Bournemouth v Newcastle (6pm) Sky Sports/Pick TV FREE TO AIR

Everton v Leicester (6pm) Sky Sports

West Ham v Chelsea (8:15pm) Sky Sports

Thursday 2nd July

Arsenal v Norwich (6pm) BT Sport

Man City v Liverpool (8:15pm) Sky Sports

More fixtures to be announced…

