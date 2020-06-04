Amazon Prime Video make all of their live Premier League games free to air

Live Premier League football will be shown on Amazon Prime Video for free.

All 92 top flight games will be shown on TV given the fact that crowds will not be allowed in stadiums.

Premier League TV rights on Sky Sports, BT Sport, Amazon Prime, BBC – explained

The rights have been split between traditional broadcasters Sky Sports and BT Sport, as well as four games handed to BBC and another four to Amazon Prime Video.

Amazon Prime Video have confirmed their offering will be made free to air, meaning you won’t need a subscription in order to watch the games for free.

Kick-off times will be scattered throughout the week, with numerous different slots, meaning fans will be able to watch Premier League action almost every day for six weeks between June and July.

The 2019/20 season will wrap up on 25th July when Amazon Prime Video will return to their existing broadcast deal.

The online giant signed a three-year deal to exclusively show two full rounds of matches in December, including a full slate of games on Boxing Day.

If you do want to sign up, Amazon Prime Video will continue to run a 30-day free trial offer that will give you full access to all Premier League games on the platform, once fixtures are announced.

A subscription usually costs just £7.99 per month and includes the entire Amazon Prime Video library as well as free next-day delivery on thousands of items from the main Amazon store.