How free-to-air Premier League games could reshape football forever

Many matches to be shown on subscription platforms will also be made available on free-to-air TV, so if you're not a Sky Sports customer, you can still enjoy a huge chunk of the action.

Check out our guide to how much Premier League football you can watch on each of the platforms below.

Premier League on BBC

Yes, that's right. For the first time since the Premier League's inception in 1992, live games will be broadcast on BBC.

A total of four fixtures will be shown free across BBC platforms with exact dates and times to be confirmed in due course.

Director of BBC Sport, Barbara Slater said: “This opportunity creates an historic moment for the BBC and our audiences. At a time when sports fans across the country are in need of lift, this is very welcome news. We are delighted and excited to have the chance to show live Premier League games on the BBC.

Of course, on top of the live games, there will be an extra haul of Match of the Day and Match of the Day 2 programs given the fact that fixtures will come thick and fast once the season resumes.

Premier League on Sky Sports

Sky Sports traditionally take the lion's share of broadcasting rights, and the return of the 2019/20 season is no exception.

They have secured an enormous 64 games to show live across their Main Event and Premier League channels, and due to the staggered kick-off times, you'll be able to watch almost every single match of the remaining haul.

If you're not a Sky Sports customer, you're still in luck! Of the 64 games, 25 will also be shown on Sky's free-to-air 'Pick' channel, meaning the whole nation can tune in to watch every kick.

Sky customers can add individual channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month.

You can also watch the matches with a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without signing up to a contract on a variety of devices and even through BT Sport.

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream games via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

Premier League on BT Sport

BT Sport will show 20 live games on their platform, up from their originally scheduled eight between now and the end of the season, though none of them will be available on free-to-air.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15.00 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW TV pass.

You can also watch their full range of channels with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Premier League on Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video made their first move into Premier League broadcasting last season with two rounds of December fixtures – including a full slate of Boxing Day clashes.

They have similar rights as the BBC to show four games in 2019/20 and will make all of those fixtures free-to-air, meaning you don't need to pay for their services to enjoy the bonus matches.

If you do want to sign up, Amazon Prime Video will continue to run a 30-day free trial offer that will give you full access to all Premier League games on the platform, once fixtures are announced.

A subscription usually costs just £7.99 per month and includes the entire Amazon Prime Video library as well as free next-day delivery on thousands of items from the main Amazon store.