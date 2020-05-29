Serie A will return in June following the coronavirus shutdown with games to be played behind closed doors, as with the majority of returning sports leagues.

The Premier League and La Liga have also announced their return, while the Bundesliga has been operational for several weeks.

Juventus are top of the Italian football tree following inspired form by Cristiano Ronaldo in the opening months of 2020, but the title race remains wide open with Lazio unexpectedly in the hunt.

Simeone Inzaghi has masterminded a terrific season so far, with just one point separating them from top spot with Inter behind in third and goal-crazy Atalanta in fourth.

Atalanta have scored 70 times in just 25 Serie A games so far this season, 20 more than table-topping Juventus, meaning that there’s plenty to look forward to throughout the league when it returns.

RadioTimes.com brings you the complete guide on how to watch Serie A on TV in the UK.

Watch Serie A on TV in the UK

You can watch Serie A matches live on Premier Sports once the league returns to action.

Serie A fixtures will be spread throughout the week, like most other lockdown leagues, meaning there’ll be plenty of live action to enjoy.

Live stream Serie A online in the UK

Premier Player can be viewed on a host of devices, giving you full access to Premier Sports 1, 2 and LaLigaTV.

For full details on how to get Premier Sports, check out our guide below.

How to get Premier Sports

Premier Sports boasts a range of live sports, plus LaLigaTV is included in the package.

It costs £9.99 per month or £120 annual for the Sky TV channel and online service.

Alternatively, it costs £11.99 per month or £99 annual for the online streaming service alone.

Check out the latest deals for Premier Sports