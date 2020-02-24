Wolves 2019/20 fixtures: Next match, TV schedule, kits, transfer news, stadium
Complete guide to Wolves' 2019/20 Premier League season including fixtures, TV and live stream details
Wolves are enjoying a comfortable season in the top half of the Premier League – can they make another push for the European places?
RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about Wolves’ 2019/20 season including fixtures, new kits, transfer news and TV information.
Wolves fixtures 2019/20
Broadcast information and match previews will be updated throughout the season.
February
27: EL – Espanyol v Wolves (5:55pm) BT Sport
March
1: Tottenham v Wolves (3:00pm)
7: Wolves v Brighton (3:00pm)
14: West Ham United v Wolves (3:00pm)
21: Wolves v Bournemouth (3:00pm)
April
4: Aston Villa v Wolves (3:00pm)
11: Wolves v Arsenal (3:00pm)
18: Sheffield United v Wolves (3:00pm)
25: Wolves v Everton (3:00pm)
May
2: Burnley v Wolves (3:00pm)
9: Wolves v Crystal Palace (3:00pm)
17: Chelsea v Wolves (3:00pm)
Wolves kit 2019/20
Wolves revealed their new Adidas kit in July before heading to China for a pre-season tour, and then unveiled their black away kit.
We are yet to see if Wolves will release a third kit.
Wolves transfer news
Done deals will appear here as they are completed
IN
Raul Jimenez (Benfica) – £34m
Raphael Nya (Paris Saint-Germain) – Undisclosed
Leander Dendoncker (Anderlecht) – Undisclosed
Pedro Neto (Lazio) – £16m
Patrick Cutrone (AC Milan) – £16m
Bruno Jordao (Lazio) – £8.2m
Flavio Cristovao (Desportivo Aves) – Free
Jesus Vallejo (Real Madrid) – Loan
Daniel Podence (Olympiakos) – £17m
Luke Matheson (Rochdael) – £990k
Renat Dadashov (Estoril) – £450k
Enzo Loiodice (Dijon) – Loan
OUT
Kortney Hause (Aston Villa) – £3m
Helder Costa (Leeds United) – Loan
Christian Herc (Viktoria Plzen) – Loan
Ivan Cavaleiro (Fulham) – £10.6m
Jack Ruddy (Ross County) – Free
Patrick Cutrone (Fiorentina) – Loan + £2.7m
Ethan Ebanks-Landell (Shrewsbury Town) – Free
Luke Matheson (Rochdale) – Loan
Sylvain Deslandes (SCM FC Arges) – Free
Ryan Bennett (Leicester City) – Loan
Leo Bonatini (Vitoria Guimaraes) – Loan
Jordan Graham (Gillingham) – Loan
Roderick Miranda (Famalicao) – Loan
Rafa Mir (SD Huesca) – Loan
Will Norris (Ipswich Town) –Loan
Connor Ronan (Blackpool) – Loan
Michael Zyro (Korona Kielce) – Free
How to watch Wolves games on TV and live streaming
Wolves stadium facts
Name: Molineux
Capacity: 31,700
Location: Wolverhampton
Year opened: 1889
Pitch dimensions: 116 x 74 yards
Wolves 2019/20 season preview
How will Wolves fare in 2019/20?