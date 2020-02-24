Leicester 2019/20 fixtures: Next match, TV schedule, kits, transfer news, stadium
Complete guide to Leicester's 2019/20 Premier League season including fixtures, TV and live stream details
Leicester City started the season as dark horse title contenders once again but now face an almighty battle to close the gap on Liverpool.
RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about Leicester’s 2019/20 season including fixtures, new kits, transfer news and TV information.
Leicester fixtures 2019/20
Broadcast information and match previews will be updated throughout the season.
February
29: Norwich v Leicester (3:00pm)
March
7: Leicester v Aston Villa (3:00pm)
14: Watford v Leicester (3:00pm)
21: Leicester v Brighton (3:00pm)
April
4: Everton v Leicester (3:00pm)
11: Leicester v Crystal Palace (3:00pm)
18: Arsenal v Leicester (3:00pm)
25: Bournemouth v Leicester (3:00pm)
May
2: Leicester v Sheffield United (3:00pm)
9: Tottenham v Leicester (3:00pm)
17: Leicester v Manchester United (3:00pm)
Leicester kit 2019/20
The Foxes are sticking with a simple blue design for 2019/20.
The home shirt incorporates a two-tone blue checkerboard, while the away and third kits are pink and black respectively.
Check out pictures of the 2019/20 Leicester kits here.
Leicester City 2019/20 adidas home shirt ????
On sale in store and online now. pic.twitter.com/dpBPnyLORc
— Leicester City (@LCFC) May 11, 2019
Leicester transfer news
Done deals will appear here as they are completed
IN
James Justin (Luton) – Undisclosed
Ayoze Perez (Newcastle United) – £30m
Youri Tielemans (Monaco) – £40m
Dennis Praet (Sampdoria) – £18.9m
Ryan Bennett (Wolverhampton Wanderers) – Loan
OUT
Danny Simpson – Released
Shinji Okazaki – Released
Daniel Iversen (Rotherham United) – Loan
Lamine Kaba Sherif (Accrington) – Free
Harry Maguire (Manchester United) – £80m
Rachid Ghezzal (Fiorentina) – Loan + £270k fee
Andy King (Huddersfield Town) – Loan
Fousseni Diabate (Amiens) – Loan
Shinji Okazaki (Malaga) – Free
How to watch Leicester games on TV and live streaming
Sky Sports subscribers can access a range of channels filled with live sport including top flight games each week.
You will also be able to stream matches via the SkyGo app on a range of devices including smartphones and tablets.
NOW TV gives you all the access to Sky Sports channels without signing up to a contract.
You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £8.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99.
NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.
BT Sport will air weekly Premier League games as well as full coverage of the Europa League.
BT Broadband customers can add it to their existing contracts for an additional £6.00 per month. For new customers, broadband and BT TV packages start at £35.99 per month.
Amazon Prime will air 20 games per season between 2019 and 2022 as the online giant wades into the broadcasting battle.
Amazon have purchased the rights to show every match from the Boxing Day round of games live, as well as another weekend of matches in the lead up to Christmas.
Leicester stadium facts
Name: King Power Stadium
Capacity: 32,312
Location: Leicester
Year opened: 2002
Pitch dimensions: 110 x 76 yards
Leicester 2019/20 season preview
How will Leicester fare in 2019/20?