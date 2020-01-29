Accessibility Links

Australian Open 2020 Day 11 schedule – Thursday’s Order of Play

The biggest match of the Australian Open gets underway on Day 11 as Roger Federer takes on Novak Djokovic

Roger Federer Novak Djokovic

Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic go head-to-head in the Australian Open semi-finals on Day 11 in the showpiece match of the tournament so far.

Ash Barty and Simona Halep also have matches on Rod Laver Arena this Thursday as they strengthen their bids for the women’s title.

RadioTimes.com brings you the full Australian Open 2020 schedule for Day 11.

Australian Open Day 11 schedule

Thursday 30th January

All UK time. Selected courts. All times approximate – subject to change

Rod Laver Arena

From 00:00am
I. Dodig (4)/F. Polasek (4) v M. Purcell/L. Saville

Not before 3:00am
A. Barty (1) v S. Kenin (14)

Not before 4:30am
S. Halep (4) v G. Muguruza

From 8:30am
R. Federer (3) v N. Djokovic (2)
TBA v TBA (Legends)

Margaret Court Arena

From 00:00am
R. Ram (11)/J. Salisbury (11) v A. Bublik/M. Kukushkin
B. Krejcikova (5)/N. Mektic (5) v N. Kichenok/R. Bopanna
L. Chan (6)/I. Dodig (6) v G. Dabrowski (3)/H. Kontinen (3)
D. Alcott/H. Davidson v A. Lapthorne/D. Wagner (Wheelchair Doubles Final)

